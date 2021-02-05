Trojans advance to Pioneer Championship

Southern will play in a third place game against Lourdes CC at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Johnson-Brock.

The girls Pioneer Conference Championship game will pit Falls City Sacred Heart against Lourdes CC.

Sacred Heart advanced by defeating Southern in their semifinal game 47-33 at Johnson-Brock High School.

Sacred Heart led 9-4 after the first quarter and extended that lead to 21-12 at half time. They continued to add to their lead in the second half on their way to the 47-33 win.

Callie Cooper had 14 points four Southern while Kaylee Klover had 12, Tori Smith had four, Maddie Wegner had two and Kendrea Troxel had one.

Lourdes CC advanced to the girls championship by beating Sterling 55-36 in the semifinals at Johnson-Brock High School.

Lourdes led 13-7 after the first quarter and 29-14 at half time. They maintained that lead in the second half on their way to the 55-36 win.

Macy Richardson led Sterling with 15 points while Kaitlyn Wusk had 11, Dakotah Ludemann had seven and Ella Wingert had three.

The girls championship game between Sacred Heart and Lourdes will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Johnson-Brock High School.

Sterling and Southern will play each other in a third place game at 3 p.m. Saturday, which is also at Johnson-Brock High School.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.