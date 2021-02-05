Trojans advance to Pioneer Championship

JOHNSON- The Tri County Trojans will meet Falls City Sacred Heart in the Pioneer Conference Championship on Saturday.
The Trojans defeated Lourdes Central Catholic 49-39 in Thursday's semifinal game at Johnson-Brock High School.
Tri County led 13-12 after the first quarter, but trailed 25-23 at half time. They regained a 37-35 lead in the third quarter before outscoring Lourdes CC 12-4 in the fourth quarter to win 49-39.
Carter Siems led the way for Tri County with 16 points while Cole Siems had 14 points and Colton Jantzen had 10 points. Logan Larson had five points and Chris Janssen had four points.
Saturday's championship game will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Johnson-Brock High School.
Sacred Heart advanced to the championship by avenging a loss to Southern. The Irish defeated the Raiders 43-26 at Johnson-Brock High School. Southern had previously beaten Sacred Heart in the MUDECAS Tournament.
The game was tied 10-10 after the first quarter and Southern led 19-17 at half time. Sacred Heart outscored Southern 8-2 in the third quarter and 18-5 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the 43-26 win.
Southern was led by Preston Baehr's nine points while Evan Saathoff had six points, Carson Borzekofski and Ron Gurganious had four points each and Alex Retherford had three points.
Southern will play in a third place game against Lourdes CC at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Johnson-Brock.
The girls Pioneer Conference Championship game will pit Falls City Sacred Heart against Lourdes CC.
Sacred Heart advanced by defeating Southern in their semifinal game 47-33 at Johnson-Brock High School.
Sacred Heart led 9-4 after the first quarter and extended that lead to 21-12 at half time. They continued to add to their lead in the second half on their way to the 47-33 win.
Callie Cooper had 14 points four Southern while Kaylee Klover had 12, Tori Smith had four, Maddie Wegner had two and Kendrea Troxel had one.
Lourdes CC advanced to the girls championship by beating Sterling 55-36 in the semifinals at Johnson-Brock High School.
Lourdes led 13-7 after the first quarter and 29-14 at half time. They maintained that lead in the second half on their way to the 55-36 win.
Macy Richardson led Sterling with 15 points while Kaitlyn Wusk had 11, Dakotah Ludemann had seven and Ella Wingert had three.
The girls championship game between Sacred Heart and Lourdes will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Johnson-Brock High School.
Sterling and Southern will play each other in a third place game at 3 p.m. Saturday, which is also at Johnson-Brock High School.