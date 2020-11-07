Trojans advance to state semifinals

Weeping Water struck back immediately when they returned the ensuing kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown. The two point conversion failed, keeping Weeping Water's lead at 20-16.

Tri County took their next drive into Indian territory on their next drive, but the Weeping Water defense would eventually get a stop on fourth down. The two teams traded turnovers on downs and Weeping Water was then forced to punt on their next drive.

The punt put Tri County back at their own 10 yard line. Two runs by Siems, a personal foul penalty on the Indians and a pass from Siems to Drew Garrison set up an eventual touchdown pass from Siems to Grant Lewandowski. After the two point conversion was successful, Tri County would lead 24-20.

Weeping Water took their next drive all the way down to the Trojan two yard line, but they were turned away by the Tri County defense, keeping the score at 24-20 at half time.

Tri County got the ball to start the second half. They were able to put a 10 play scoring drive together which was capped by a scrambling Siems eventually finding Garrison for a 38 yard touchdown pass, extending the Trojan lead to 30-20.