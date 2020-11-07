Trojans advance to state semifinals

DEWITT -- Tri County County pulled away from Weeping Water in the second half to advance to the semifinals of the Class D1 State Playoffs.
The Trojans won the game 44-28 at Tri County School. With the win, they will play undefeated Dundy County Stratton next Friday night.
Weeping Water hung tough early. They got the ball to start the game at their own 15 yard line and they were able to put together a six play scoring drive that was capped by a 36 yard touchdown pass. They made their two point conversion to take an early 8-0 lead.
Looking to answer, Tri County started their first drive at their own 15. Seven straight running plays set up an eventual 11 yard touchdown run by Jack Holsing. Cole Siems ran in the two pointer to tie the game 8-8. Holsing also had runs of 17 yards and 13 yards during the drive.
Weeping Water took their next drive across midfield, but the Trojan defense was able to get a stop on fourth and three, forcing a turnover on downs.
Tri County's offense returned the favor and turned the ball over on downs and Weeping Water got the ball back at the Tri County 39. A 32 yard run set up a quarterback sneak for a touchdown. They missed their two pointer, though, keeping the score at 14-8.
Tri County struck back on their next drive when Siems found a lane and ran it 46 yards for a touchdown. Holsing ran in the two pointer, giving the Trojans a 16-14 lead.
Weeping Water struck back immediately when they returned the ensuing kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown. The two point conversion failed, keeping Weeping Water's lead at 20-16.
Tri County took their next drive into Indian territory on their next drive, but the Weeping Water defense would eventually get a stop on fourth down. The two teams traded turnovers on downs and Weeping Water was then forced to punt on their next drive.
The punt put Tri County back at their own 10 yard line. Two runs by Siems, a personal foul penalty on the Indians and a pass from Siems to Drew Garrison set up an eventual touchdown pass from Siems to Grant Lewandowski. After the two point conversion was successful, Tri County would lead 24-20.
Weeping Water took their next drive all the way down to the Trojan two yard line, but they were turned away by the Tri County defense, keeping the score at 24-20 at half time.
Tri County got the ball to start the second half. They were able to put a 10 play scoring drive together which was capped by a scrambling Siems eventually finding Garrison for a 38 yard touchdown pass, extending the Trojan lead to 30-20.
The two teams traded punts back and forth for most of the rest of the third quarter. Tri County was finally able to put together another scoring drive in the fourth quarter. A 15 yard touchdown run by Siems capped the drive. He also ran in the two pointer, extending the Trojan lead to 38-20.
Weeping Water was able to quickly put a scoring drive together to cut their deficit to 38-28. Their onside kick attempt was recovered by the Trojans and after taking a lot of time off the clock, Siems eventually found Gavin Weichel for a 25 yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 44-28.
Weeping Water needed to answer to keep their hopes alive, but Carter Siems was able to come down with an interception at their own 5 yard line. The Tri County offense would be able to run the clock out, making the final score 44-28.
Dundy County Stratton advanced by defeating Stanton 50-24 to advance to the semifinals. That game will be played at Tri County.
Other Sunland playoff scores
Sterling 52, Red Cloud 14
Yutan 54, Wilber-Clatonia 19
Aurora 28, Norris 21
