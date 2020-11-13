Trojans fall in state semifinals

DEWITT -- Dundy County-Stratton was able to make a few more plays in the second half in their semifinal win over Tri County Friday night.
Dundy County defeated the Trojans 42-24 in a game that was highly competitive until the fourth quarter.
With the loss, Tri County's season comes to an end after posting a 10-1 record while the Tigers advance to next weeks D1 State Championship game.
Dundy County got the ball to start the game at their own 24 yard line. On the third play from scrimmage, they were able to connect for a 51 yard touchdown pass. They converted the two pointer, giving them an early 8-0 lead over the Trojans.
Tri County started their first drive at their own 19 yard line and put together a lengthy 11 play drive that went deep into Tiger territory, but the Trojans were eventually turned away on downs, giving Dundy County the ball back at their own 17 yard line.
The Tigers took their next drive into Trojan territory, but the Tri County defense would be able to get a stand, forcing a turnover on downs.
Starting at their own 17 yard line, Tri County would put together 12 play scoring drive that was capped by Cole Siems' 10 yard touchdown run. Siems also ran in the two pointer, tying the game at 8-8. Siems had a run of 17 yards on the drive and also had a pass to Jack Holsing of 10 yards.
Cole Siems would intercept a Dundy County pass on the next drive, giving the ball back to the Trojans at their own 26 yard line. A 41 yard pass from Cole Siems to Grant Lewandowski set up an eventual 17 yard touchdown run by Holsing. Siems scored the two pointer, giving Tri County their first lead at 16-8.
Dundy County started their next drive at their own 24 yard line. On the fifth play of the drive, the Tigers would connect for a 30 yard touchdown pass. The two pointer failed, though, keeping Tri County in the lead at 16-14.
Tri County was forced to punt on their next drive and Dundy County would put together a 10 play scoring drive to cap the first half. Quade Myers capped the drive for the Tigers with a 26 yard touchdown run. The two pointer failed, making it 20-16 at the half.
Tri County took their first drive of the second half deep into Tiger territory, but eventually turned it over on downs. Dundy County would fumble the ball right back to the Trojans, though, giving them the ball at the Tiger 24 yard line.
Cole Siems eventually found Lewandowski for a touchdown pass and Siems ra in the two pointer, giving the Trojans the lead back at 24-20.
Dundy County started their next drive at their own 20 yard line and put together a lengthy 16 play scoring driving consisting mainly of short runs. Myers capped the drive with a six yard touchdown run. They also converted the two pointer, making it 28-24.
Tri County had a promising drive going on their next possession, but an interception flipped the momentum back to Dundy County. A 10 play scoring drive was capped by a touchdown pass to Lincoln Waters, extending the Tiger lead to 36-24.
Tri County would turn the ball over on downs on their next drive and Dundy County would score one more time to make it 42-24, which would be the final score.
Sterling reaches six-man state finals
The Sterling Jets are heading to the D6 State Championship after beating Arthur County 60-58 Friday afternoon on the road.
Sam Boldt rushed for 171 yards and five touchdowns in the semifinal win in Arthur.
Boldt also returned two kickoffs for TDs for Sterling (10-0), which led 30-18 at halftime.
Alex Worthing for Arthur County had nine touchdowns and rushed 25 times for 255 yards, part of a 317-yard effort on the ground. Sterling rushed for 296 yards.
