Trojans fall in state semifinals

DEWITT -- Dundy County-Stratton was able to make a few more plays in the second half in their semifinal win over Tri County Friday night.

Dundy County defeated the Trojans 42-24 in a game that was highly competitive until the fourth quarter.

With the loss, Tri County's season comes to an end after posting a 10-1 record while the Tigers advance to next weeks D1 State Championship game.

Dundy County got the ball to start the game at their own 24 yard line. On the third play from scrimmage, they were able to connect for a 51 yard touchdown pass. They converted the two pointer, giving them an early 8-0 lead over the Trojans.

Tri County started their first drive at their own 19 yard line and put together a lengthy 11 play drive that went deep into Tiger territory, but the Trojans were eventually turned away on downs, giving Dundy County the ball back at their own 17 yard line.

The Tigers took their next drive into Trojan territory, but the Tri County defense would be able to get a stand, forcing a turnover on downs.