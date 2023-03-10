LINCOLN -- Points were hard to come by for the Tri County Trojans in the Class C2 state semifinals on Friday.

Tri County, the No. 6 seed in Class C2, fell to No. 2 seed Amherst 36-19 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.

With the loss, Tri County will play in a third place game against Cedar Catholic on Saturday at Lincoln Southeast High School while Amherst advances to the state championship game against Freeman.

Tri County didn't score the entire first quarter as Amherst built a 10-0 lead. Amherst then scored the first three points of the second quarter to extend their lead to 13-0.

Trojan Coach Jeremy Siems said they anticipated that Amherst would double team Carter Siems after his 30 point performance on Thursday, but the head coach still felt like they were getting good looks early on.

"I thought we did a good job of moving the ball early, it just seemed like there was a lid on the hoop," Jeremy Siems said. "We didn't take a lot of shots and maybe we should have taken a few more, but we wanted to stay patient. We had some looks, they just didn't drop for us. If a couple of those shots go down, especially early, I think maybe we would have had a little fresher legs down the stretch."

With 3:27 left in the second quarter, Tri County finally scored their first points of the game when Carter Siems hit a three pointer. A few possessions later, Caden Bales hit a three pointer to make it 13-6, which was the half time score.

A steal and lay up by Carter Siems to start the third quarter cut the Trojan deficit to 13-8. Amherst answered with a three pointer, but a steal and lay up by Caden Bales and a basket by Cameron Reynolds off an assist from Carter Siems made it 16-12, but that would be as close as Tri County would get.

Amherst finished the third quarter on a 6-0 run to make it 22-12 going into the fourth. They maintained a safe lead in the fourth quarter on their way to the 36-19 win.

Siems said despite everything, he felt his team still had a descent chance going into the fourth quarter, but as their shots kept missing their mark, the game got out of hand.

"I really thought we were going to make a run -- it was just a matter of time," Siems said. "But give Amherst credit, though. Their defense was great and they were able to contest a lot of our shots. After a couple of shots rattled out in the fourth quarter, I could just see it in our guys and our energy level started dropping, and I really couldn't blame them."

One day after scoring 30 points in the quarterfinals, Carter Siems was held to five points on Friday. Caden Bales also had five while Drew Siems had three, Cameron Reynolds, Chris Janssen and Colton Bales had two each.

Despite the disappointing finish, Jeremy Siems said he was proud of his team, especially on the defensive end.

"To hold a team like that well under what they average -- I couldn't be happier for them and what they accomplished," Jeremy Siems said. "I wish I could reward them for that (defensive effort), but it was just one of those nights where it didn't happen for us on the scoreboard."

Jeremy Siems said playing in a third place game on Saturday will be tough, but said Cedar Catholic is dealing with the same situation.

"Our guys are resilient and they have been all season," Jeremy Siems said. "I told our guys not to worry about that game right now. We are going to go home and regroup and come up tomorrow and put an effort in. We're grateful we still have an opportunity to come together as a team one more time. We're going to take that challenge on, but it will definitely be tough."