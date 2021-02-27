Wallen stepping down as BNFF swim coach

This 2021 NSAA State Swimming and Diving Meet will be the last one for Marian Wallen.
The Beatrice Coop swimming and diving head coach has decided to step down after this season. She has served a BNFF swim coach in some capacity for the last 25 years and the head coach for the last eight years.
Wallen said coaching swimming and diving was a job she absolutely loved doing.
"I can honestly say that coaching the athletes of BNFF is the greatest job in the world," Wallen said. "It has not always been an easy road, but I believe the challenges force you to look at what you learn, what you can change and where you can grow. You can't just take the good and not accept the bad. Coaching is challenging and rewarding and you must love it unconditionally."
In addition to retiring from her coaching position, she will also be retiring from her position has a fourth grade teacher in May -- a position she's had for 35 years. She hopes to spend more time with her grandchildren and children.
Wallen said it's the athletes that she's coached the last 25 years that has made it a joy to come to work every day.
"I loved watching all of them grow, not just as swimmers and divers, but as leaders, friends, and scholars each and every season," Wallen said. "I have learned more from you than I could ever teach. No words can express how much you have meant to me. Your have all made a difference in my life and I will miss you all. You truly have been my family."
Beatrice Athletic Director Neal Randel said it's not an easy task to coordinate a team between four high schools, but said Wallen did a great job with it.
"Marian is passionate about the swim program and loves her athletes," Randel said. "She has molded these athletes from four schools into a single team where they all support each other. In a sport that has only one class and where most metropolitan schools train year round, she has built the BNFF team into a strong dual team and has guided several individuals to top six status. We will miss her leadership immensely, but hopefully she will remain close to the program. I think it will be difficult for her to not have swimming and diving as part of her life."
Wallen said she wants to thank all the parents as well as her assistant coaches -- especially Dina Scheele, who has coached with Wallen for the last eight years.
"Dina's support made my job so much easier," Wallen said. "I could not have done it without her. Her knowledge and desire for what's best for the team always pushes them to be successful and she holds everyone and everything together. I could not have done it without her."
The BNFF girls team won a conference title this year, which played a role in Wallen's decision.
"I thought the timing was right and now it's time to give back to my family," Wallen said. "As I walk away, I am humbled. It has been a great run with lots of fun and joy and amazing people and experiences. I end my career without regrets."