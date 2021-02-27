Wallen stepping down as BNFF swim coach

This 2021 NSAA State Swimming and Diving Meet will be the last one for Marian Wallen.

The Beatrice Coop swimming and diving head coach has decided to step down after this season. She has served a BNFF swim coach in some capacity for the last 25 years and the head coach for the last eight years.

Wallen said coaching swimming and diving was a job she absolutely loved doing.

"I can honestly say that coaching the athletes of BNFF is the greatest job in the world," Wallen said. "It has not always been an easy road, but I believe the challenges force you to look at what you learn, what you can change and where you can grow. You can't just take the good and not accept the bad. Coaching is challenging and rewarding and you must love it unconditionally."

In addition to retiring from her coaching position, she will also be retiring from her position has a fourth grade teacher in May -- a position she's had for 35 years. She hopes to spend more time with her grandchildren and children.

Wallen said it's the athletes that she's coached the last 25 years that has made it a joy to come to work every day.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}