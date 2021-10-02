Waverly bottles up Beatrice

WAVERLY – The Beatrice Orangemen ran into a buzz saw Friday night against Waverly.
The Orangemen entered the game undefeated and ranked No. 8 in Class B, but No. 5 Waverly was looking to make a statement. They were able to do that, beating Beatrice 56-7.
Beatrice struggled to move the ball offensively and two key turnovers in the first half allowed the Vikings to separate themselves early. They led Beatrice 14-0 after one quarter and 35-0 at half time, forcing a running clock in the second half.
Waverly got the ball first to open the game and put together a 10-play scoring drive consisting of all run plays. Cole Murray capped the drive with a 17-yard touchdown run to give the Vikings an early 7-0 lead.
Beatrice started their first drive at their own 31 yard line and got one first down when quarterback Austin Burroughs found Tucker Timmerman for a 28 yard pass. Beatrice would go for it on a fourth and five play, but were turned away, giving the ball back to Waverly at their own 32 yard line.
A 55 yard run by Waverly’s Jaiden Bell set up an eight yard touchdown run by Murray, extending the Waverly lead to 14-0.
The Orangemen started their next drive at their own 32 yard line. Burroughs found Jace Starkey for an 11-yard pass on first down, but two plays, Waverly would intercept Burroughs and return the ball all the way to the Beatrice 20 yard line.
It took Waverly six plays to find the end zone. It would be Murray again, scoring from five yards out to make it 21-0 early in the second quarter.
Beatrice would grind out one first down to start their next drive before Burroughs found Elliot Jurgens for a 54 yard pass play. Three plays later, though, a Burroughs pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage and intercepted, giving the ball back to Waverly at their own 26 yard line.
After four straight first down runs, Murray would find the end zone from 15 yards out to extend the lead to 28-0.
Beatrice was hoping to score before half time and managed one first down on their next drive, but were eventually forced to punt.
Waverly took over at their own 39 with less than two minutes remaining in the half. They would put an eight play scoring drive together, capped by an 11 yard touchdown pass from Murray to Riley Marsh, making the score 35-0 at half.
With a running clock in the second half, Beatrice went three and out on their first drive and Waverly was able to counter with another touchdown to make it 42-0.
The Orangemen would finally put a scoring drive together on their next possession with Torrance Keehn capping the drive with a short touchdown run, making it 42-7.
Preston Harms and Cody Johnson added touchdowns for Waverly in the fourth quarter, making the final score 56-7.