Waverly bottles up Beatrice

It took Waverly six plays to find the end zone. It would be Murray again, scoring from five yards out to make it 21-0 early in the second quarter.

Beatrice would grind out one first down to start their next drive before Burroughs found Elliot Jurgens for a 54 yard pass play. Three plays later, though, a Burroughs pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage and intercepted, giving the ball back to Waverly at their own 26 yard line.

After four straight first down runs, Murray would find the end zone from 15 yards out to extend the lead to 28-0.

Beatrice was hoping to score before half time and managed one first down on their next drive, but were eventually forced to punt.

Waverly took over at their own 39 with less than two minutes remaining in the half. They would put an eight play scoring drive together, capped by an 11 yard touchdown pass from Murray to Riley Marsh, making the score 35-0 at half.

With a running clock in the second half, Beatrice went three and out on their first drive and Waverly was able to counter with another touchdown to make it 42-0.

The Orangemen would finally put a scoring drive together on their next possession with Torrance Keehn capping the drive with a short touchdown run, making it 42-7.