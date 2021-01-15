Weather forces changes to MUDECAS

Snowy weather forced the postponement of all the girls MUDECAS games on Friday.

All the remaining boys and girls games will now be played on Saturday. All championship games will still be played at the Beatrice City Auditorium.

The Southern girls will play Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer at 2:45 p.m. Saturday for the B Division championship. The Exeter-Milligan boys will play Palmyra for the B Division boys championship at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The girls A Division championship between Bruning-Davenport/Shickley and Falls City Sacred Heart will be at 5:45 p.m. The boys A Division championship game between Parkview Christian and Tri County will be at 7:15 p.m.

All the third place games will also be played at the Auditorium and will be prior to the championship games.

Pawnee City will play Palmyra at 8:45 a.m. in the girls B Division third place game and Lewiston will play Johnson-Brock at 10:15 a.m. on the boys B Division third place game.

Exeter-Milligan will play Johnson-Brock in the girls A Division third place game at 11:45 a.m. and Freeman will play Diller-Odell in the boys A Division third place game at 1:15 p.m.

All consolation games will be played at Beatrice Middle School.

