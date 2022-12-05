Weers scores 24 in Lady Griffin win over HTRS

ODELL -- Myleigh Weers led Diller-Odell to a state tournament berth last year and she's hoping to do the same thing this season.

Weers scored 24 points Friday night in a 54-32 Lady Griffin win over Humbolt-Table Rock-Steinauer Friday night at Diller-Odell High School, improving the Lady Griffin record to 2-0.

Diller-Odell led by just seven points at half time, but began to pull away in the third quarter.

Head coach John Mohr said the team was a little sloppy early against HTRS, but attributes that to having played the night before in a 67-25 win over Pawnee City.

"Early in the season, playing back to back nights can create some tired legs," Mohr said. "So it took us awhile and we missed a lot of shots, both free throws and field goals. We could have shot a lot better, but I think our defense played good for the most part except a few fouls that could have been avoided."

Diller-Odell jumped out to an early 6-0 lead thanks a a three pointer by Weers and a three point play by Karli Heidemann.

HTRS got back in it when Lillian Bowen made two free throws and Jaylie McNealy knocked down a three pointer to make it 6-5. Another three pointer by Weers extended the lead back to 9-5. The two teams traded free throws to end the quarter, making it 10-6 after one.

Heidemann opened the second quarter with a basket, but HTRS's Jaylyn Bohling came back with two free throws to make it 12-8. Diller-Odell's Berkelee Beekman and HTRS' Laramie Glathar traded baskets to make it 14-10.

A three pointer by Jaedyn Hajek and another basket by Weers made it 19-10. Bohling scored four straight points for the Lady Titans, but Heidemann finished the quarter with a basket to make it 21-14 at the half.

Diller-Odell started the third quarter on a 10-1 run. A three pointer by Weers and a put back basket by Baileigh Vilda started the run. After HTRS' Ashton Bredemeier knocked down a free throw, Hajek came back with a three pointer and Weers followed that up with a steal and lay up to make it 31-15.

Jaylie McNealy knocked down two free throws, but another basket by Weers, a jumper by Hajek and basket on a baseline out of bounds play by Beekman made it 37-17.

Bowen would end the run with two free throws, but Ashley Duis knocked down a jumper to end the third quarter scoring, making it 39-19.

HTRS would get back within 15 in the fourth quarter, but never closer as the Griffins went on to win 54-32.

Mohr said defensive intensity allowed them to widen the gap in the second half.

"I thought our defensive pressure hurt them," Mohr said. "We got some turnovers and scored some in transition, but we also just started making more shots in the third quarter."

In addition to Weers' 24 points, she also had five rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

"Myleigh struggled early, but started hitting those shots in the second half," Mohr said. "She also got a few steals for layups off steals. All it all it was a pretty typical night for her, but we know she's capable of shooting even better."

Heidemann missed last basketball season do to an injury and Mohr said it was good to have her back. She finished the game with nine points and 10 rebounds for the Griffins.

"She's a good rebounder and if we can get her to double figures scoring -- which we think she can -- it will be really good for us," Mohr said. "She missed some easy ones tonight and she'll be the first to admit it. It's kind of like she's a junior this year since she missed last year, so we're hoping to smooth some things out as the season goes on.'

Hajek had eight points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal for the Griffins coming off the bench.

"Our bench is going to have to come through for us this year and Jaidyn hit a few threes for us tonight," Mohr siad. "She is quick and for as small as she is, she's not afraid to rebound. She's a great defender and she hit some key shots."

Beekman had four, Duis had three, Vilda had two and Aidan McKinney and Keira Hennerberg had one each.

HTRS was led by McNealy's 10 points while Glathar had eight points and 10 rebounds. Bohling had seven points, Bowen had four points and Ashton Bredemeier had three points.

Diller-Odell improves to 2-0 on the season and will host Thayer Central on Tuesday.

"We're a work in progress like everybody is right now," Mohr said of his team's early season success. "We'll keep working because the schedule gets tougher next week, so we need to just improve."

HTRS also played on Saturday and fell to Weeping Water 44-26. They are 0-2 on the season and will travel to Lewiston on Tuesday.