West sweeps East in All-Star volleyball match

The Red team was able to sweep the Blue Team Saturday in the Southeast Nebraska All-Star Volleyball game at the Truman Center on the campus of Southeast Community College.

The red team consisted of seniors from west of Highway 77. They won the match 25-21, 25-18, 26-24. They also won the bonus set 25-21.

Members of the team included Cailyn Barry of Superior, Ava Berkebile of Johnson County Central, Mariah Sliva of Bruning-Davenport-Shickley, Kimberly Schropfer of Meridian, Jasa Wiedel of Thayer Central, Audrey Sandfort of Johnson-Brock, Sydney Stelling of Milford, Ally Kort of Meridian, Emma Olsen of Exeter-Milligan, Erison Vonderschmidt of Falls City Sacred Heart, Ella Waters of Norris and Shayla Thompson of Syracuse.

Coaches for the red team were Kylie Hein of Lourdes Central Catholic and Emily Restau of Milford.

The game's most valuable player came from the blue team. Diller-Odell's Madelyn Meyerle was named MVP.

Others on the blue team included Kennedy Stanley of Syracuse, Madison Wegner of Southern, Lauren Malone of Falls City Sacred Heart, Cameran Jansky of Exeter-Milligan, Jadyn Hahn of Johnson-Brock, Jaiden Coudeyras of Beatrice, Rachel Magdanz of Falls City Sacred Heart, Kate Griess of Sutton and Ellie Schaardt of HTRS.

The blue team was coached by Reba Hestermann of Diller-Odell and Allison Haines of Falls City.

The first set was tight early, but red leading 12-11, they were able to score three straight points after a kill from Wiedel, a block by Vonderschmidt and an ace serve by Sandfort. That made it 15-11 and forced a blue timeout.

The blue team fought back to tie it at 19-19, but two kills by Berkebile and a kill by Wiedel made it 22-19, forcing another timeout. They would go on to win the set 25-21.

In the second set, the two teams battled to a 13-13 time before the red team would go on a 3-0 run after kills from Sliva and Berkebile and a double block by Sliva and Vonderschmidt.

After the Red team extended the lead to 20-15, the blue got back to within three at 27017, but a 5-1 run to end the set made it 25-18.

The Red team jumped out to a 9-8 lead in the third set, but a 5-0 run thanks to three ace serves by Meyerle, a block by Magdanz and a kill by Hahn made it 13-9, forcing a red timeout.

The blue team maintained a 15-10 lead, but two kills from Berkebile and two more kills from Waters made it 15-14, forcing a blue timeout.

The blue led 22-17, but the red finished the set on a 9-3 run to come from behind and win 26-24, completing the sweep.

