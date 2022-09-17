Wilber-Clatonia beats Fillmore Central at home

WILBER – Wilber-Clatonia was able to make big plays in every phase of the game Friday night to pick up a 28-21 win over Fillmore Central.

The Wolverines have been playing without starting quarterback Coy Rosentreader, who was lost to injury in the first game of the season against Hastings St. Cecilia. They had managed two wins without Rosentreader, but knew Fillmore Central would be a bigger test, coming into town ranked No. 9 in Class C2.

Wilber-Clatonia went three and out on their first two drives of the game. Fillmore Central had a three and out on their first drive, but on the first play of their second drive, they were able to connect for a 53 yard touchdown pass, giving them a 7-0 lead.

The Wolverines answered with a lengthy scoring drive that started at their own 20 yard line. A combination of runs by Tyson Kreshel, Carter Skleba and Oscar Ortiz helped keep the chains moving

Skleba also had passes of 10 yards and 14 yards to Cash Keslar. The drive was capped by an 8 yard touchdown pass from Skleba to Jack Zimmerman. The extra point missed, though, keeping Fillmore Central ahead 7-6 early in the second quarter.

Fillmore Central started their next drive in good field position and their own 47 yard line, but would go nowhere and turned the ball over on downs.

On the first play of the next drive, Carter Skleba scampered 35 yards into Fillmore Central territory, but the Wolverines would be stopped from there. Their punt pinned Fillmore Central down at their own 3 yard line.

Fillmore Central went three and out and a short punt gave Wilber-Clatonia good field position at the 26 yard line. On the first play of the drive, Skleba found Kreshel for a 26 yard touchdown pass. Kreshel would also score the two pointer, giving the Wolverines a 14-7 lead.

Wilber-Clatonia’s defense would force a fumble on the next drive and Jorge Vasquez recovered it, giving the Wolverines the ball back at the Fillmore Central 34 yard line.

That drive would result in a 30 yard field goal attempt, but it missed, keeping the score at 14-7.

Fillmore Central had one last chance to score before half, but an interception by Cash Keslar would end the threat, keeping the score 14-7 at the half.

Fillmore Central’s first two drives of the third quarter resulted in punts and Wilber-Clatonia’s first two drives were a lost fumble and a punt.

On Fillmore Central’s third drive, they were able to drive the field and cap the scoring drive with a one yard quarterback sneak, but they would miss the extra point, keeping the Wolverines ahead 14-7.

Wilber-Clatonia would answer with a scoring drive consisting of several passes from Skleba to Keslar. It was capped by a 4 yard touchdown run by Kreshel, extending the Wolverine lead to 21-13 with less than a minute remaining in the third quarter.

Fillmore Central would start their next drive at their own 22 yard line and would take it down the field. On a fourth and one play at the Wolverine 7 yard line, they would connect for a seven yard touchdown pass. They also converted the two pointer, tying the game at 21-21 with 9:03 left in the game.

The Wolverines would then fumble the first play of their next drive, giving Fillmore Central the ball back in great field position at the 19 yard line.

Wilber-Clatonia would force a long field goal attempt, though, and they blocked it. Aidan Zajicek returned it all the way to the Fillmore Central 30 yard line.

A double revers to Ortiz went 22 yards and set up the Wolverines with a first and goal. Three plays later, Skleba scored from two yards out to give Wilber-Clatonia a 28-21 lead with 5:00 left.

Fillmore Central would have their next drive extended by a pass interference call, but the Wolverine defense would hold, forcing a turnover on downs. The Wolverines would be able to kneel on the ball from there, making the final score 28-21.

Wilber-Clatonia improves to 3-1 on the season and will be in action again nest Friday when they travel to Lincoln Lutheran

Other Sunland scores

Waverly 42, Norris 0