Wilber-Clatonia bets win over Lincoln Lutheran

That score came on a play in which Wolverine quarterback Coy Rosentreader began walking away from the formation toward the sideline. The ball was snapped to the running back, who flipped the ball to Homolka on a reverse, who had two wide-open targets in the end zone, including Rosentreader. Homolka flipped it to Houston Broz for a 5-yard touchdown with 10 minutes, 11 seconds remaining.

“It’s something we kind of had to turn to because we were kind of short-handed,” Jurgens said. “We were losing kids. We were just find something that would work with the kids that we had in the game, because we couldn’t run a lot of the stuff we like to run when we’re fully healthy.”

Wilber-Clatonia, after forcing a three-and-out, went to the bag of tricks one more time to seal the game. Homolka took the ball on a reverse, turned the corner along the Wolverine sideline and raced 58 yards for a touchdown with 5:14 remaining.

The Wolverines' second touchdown of the game, a 9-yard touchdown run by Mitchell Thompson, also came on a misdirection play.