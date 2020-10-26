Wilber-Clatonia bets win over Lincoln Lutheran

Wilber-Clatonia has faced adversity before, losing a pair of games to COVID-19 earlier in the season.
The Class C-2 No. 6 Wolverines had to dig deep again Friday night against upset-minded Lincoln Lutheran at Lincoln Pius X’s Aldrich Field.
They were battered by injuries throughout the game and saw a 13-point second-half lead evaporate to zero. But then the Wolverines found a winning combination.
Picks and tricks.
Aided by four second-half interceptions on defense and some misdirection on offense, Wilber-Clatonia pulled out a 27-13 win to head into next week’s postseason at 6-1.
“We had a lot of adversity there for a while,” Wilber-Clatonia coach Lynn Jurgens said. “We were going down like flies, just injury after injury after injury. We just kept fighting, and finally some good things happened for us in the second half.
In a span of four plays, Lincoln Lutheran flipped a 13-0 deficit. Josh Duitsman found senior Zach Ringler on a seam route for a touchdown, and after a Wilber-Clatonia fumble, Duitsman hit junior Max Bartels for a touchdown a play later to tie the game.
But Wilber-Clatonia didn’t flinch.
The Wolverines ended four of Lutheran’s next five drives via interception, including Devin Homolka’s pick deep in Lutheran territory, which set up the go-ahead touchdown.
That score came on a play in which Wolverine quarterback Coy Rosentreader began walking away from the formation toward the sideline. The ball was snapped to the running back, who flipped the ball to Homolka on a reverse, who had two wide-open targets in the end zone, including Rosentreader. Homolka flipped it to Houston Broz for a 5-yard touchdown with 10 minutes, 11 seconds remaining.
“It’s something we kind of had to turn to because we were kind of short-handed,” Jurgens said. “We were losing kids. We were just find something that would work with the kids that we had in the game, because we couldn’t run a lot of the stuff we like to run when we’re fully healthy.”
Wilber-Clatonia, after forcing a three-and-out, went to the bag of tricks one more time to seal the game. Homolka took the ball on a reverse, turned the corner along the Wolverine sideline and raced 58 yards for a touchdown with 5:14 remaining.
The Wolverines' second touchdown of the game, a 9-yard touchdown run by Mitchell Thompson, also came on a misdirection play.
“They had some tricky stuff, and we told our kids to be ready for it,” Lutheran coach Greg Nelson said. "There’s plenty of reverses and we did a such a good job of shutting down the basics that they had to go to some of that stuff and I always think that’s a good signal for our defense.”
After tying it 13-13, Lutheran could never get back in a flow offensively — its final six possessions ending in INT, INT, INT, punt, INT and turnover on downs. Lutheran also was dealing with injuries, losing starting running back William Jurgens to a head injury in the first half.
“We obviously made a few too many mistakes at the end, but the kids fought and I’m proud of the way they fought,” Nelson said. “We knew we’re a good team, these guys are a good team and we continue to show that, but we just make a few too many mistakes to beat good teams.”
Wilber-Clatonia has earned the No. 5 seed in the Class C2 State Playoffs and they will host 12th seeded Grand Island Central Catholic (5-4) at 7 p.m. Friday night.
