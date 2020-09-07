Wilber-Clatonia boys, Tri County girls win Beatrice Invite

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wilber-Clatonia boys cross country team won the Beatrice Cross Country Invite on Saturday while Tri County won the girls race.

Wilber-Clatonia finished with 26 points in the boys race, which put them ahead of Waverly (30), Ralston (50), Falls City (58), Beatrice (75) and Syracuse (95).

The Tri County girls finished with 23 total points, which put them ahead of Beatrice (27), Waverly (47), Ralston (57) and Falls City (76).

Wilber-Clatonia's Tommy Lokken was the individual champion in the boys race, finishing with a time of 17:36.74. Falls City's Eli Bottom was the second place finisher with a time of 17:38.24.

The Wolverines had two other runners finish in the top 10, including Dawson Hoover finishing fourth and Logan Herndon finishing seventh. Pedro Hernandez finished 14th while Gavin Vlcan finished 39th and Roberto Torres finished 48th.

The Beatrice boys' top finisher was was Jaden Guernsey, who finished in 15th place while Evan Coon finished 19th, Ashton Barber finished 20th, Connor Hamilton finished 21st, Colton Daake finished 22nd and Bryan Price finished 24th.