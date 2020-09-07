Wilber-Clatonia boys, Tri County girls win Beatrice Invite

The Wilber-Clatonia boys cross country team won the Beatrice Cross Country Invite on Saturday while Tri County won the girls race.
Wilber-Clatonia finished with 26 points in the boys race, which put them ahead of Waverly (30), Ralston (50), Falls City (58), Beatrice (75) and Syracuse (95).
The Tri County girls finished with 23 total points, which put them ahead of Beatrice (27), Waverly (47), Ralston (57) and Falls City (76).
Wilber-Clatonia's Tommy Lokken was the individual champion in the boys race, finishing with a time of 17:36.74. Falls City's Eli Bottom was the second place finisher with a time of 17:38.24.
The Wolverines had two other runners finish in the top 10, including Dawson Hoover finishing fourth and Logan Herndon finishing seventh. Pedro Hernandez finished 14th while Gavin Vlcan finished 39th and Roberto Torres finished 48th.
The Beatrice boys' top finisher was was Jaden Guernsey, who finished in 15th place while Evan Coon finished 19th, Ashton Barber finished 20th, Connor Hamilton finished 21st, Colton Daake finished 22nd and Bryan Price finished 24th.
The Tri County girls were led by Hannah Holtmeier, who had a second place time of 21:55.80. Syracuse's Ellie Wilkinson was the individual champion in the girls race with a time of 21:41.72.
The Lady Trojans had three more girls finish in the top 15, including Andie Koch finishing sixth, Evelyn Baker finishing eighth and Ella Crawford finishing 11th. Taylor Koch finished 26th, Abbie Drewes finished 28th and Skylar Heidemann finished 34th.
The Beatrice girls were led by Josie Frerichs' third place time of 22:02.36. Addison Perrett finished two spots behind Frerichs in fifth place with a time of 22:53.
Brianna Brewer finished 15th for the Lady O while Abby Ware finished 24th, Linda Humble finished 25th and Sarah Price finished 32nd.
Wilber-Clatonia had two runners in the girls race. Lena Eschiti finished 16th while Jessica Martinez finished 35th.
The Beatrice cross country teams will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to the Lincoln Pius X Invite.
Wilber-Clatonia will travel to the Centennial Invite on Thursday while Tri County travels to the Fairbury Invite on Thursday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!