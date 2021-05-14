Wilber-Clatonia boys win C-1 District

The Wilber-Clatonia boys captured the C-1 District Track Championship Thursday at Johnson County Central High School in Tecumseh.
The Wolverines finished with a team score of 149, which beat Freeman's 98 and Tri County's 87. Lincoln Lutheran was fourth with 73 and Syracuse was fifth with 42.
The Wilber-Clatonia girls finished fourth with a team score of 53.50. Syracuse won the girls championship with 137 while Lincoln Lutheran was runner-up with 92 and Lourdes Central was third with 54.
For the Wilber-Clatonia boys, Tommy Lokken qualified for state in the 3,200-meter run with a first place time of 10:30.40 and the 1,600-meter run with a first place time of 4:47.66. Lucas Jacobsen qualified in the 200-meter dash with a second place time of 22.76 while also qualifying in the 100-meter dash.
Mason Combs qualified in the long jump with a second place jump of 20-06.25 and the triple jump with a first place jump of 42-09.25. He also qualified in the high jump with a first place jump of 6-01.
Tyson Kreshel qualified in the discus with a second place throw of 146-07 while also qualifying in the shot put. Adam Kotas qualified in the shot put with a second place throw of 48-10.25. Ashton Pulliam qualified in the pole vault with a second place vault of 12-05. Dawson Hoover qualified in the 800-meter run. Houston Broz qualified in the 300-hurdles.
The Wilber-Clatonia boys 3,200-relay team of Houston Broz, Dawson Hoover, Will Wenz and Tommy Lokken qualified for state with a first place time of 8:10.77.
The Wolverine 400-relay team of Zander Baker, Lucas Jacobsen, Mason Combs and Will Wenz qualified for state as did the 1,600-relay team of Houston Broz, Dawson Hoover, Will Wenz and Tommy Lokken.
For the Wilber-Clatonia girls, Carly Rains qualified in the 100-hurdles with a second place time of 17.15. Ellie Wilkinson qualified in the 800-meter run with a second place time of 2:29.70.
Aspen Oliver qualified in the discus with a second place throw of 110-09.
For The Tri County boys, Colton Jantzen qualified for state in the 110-hurdles with a first place time of 15.50. He also qualified in the 300-hurdles.
Logan Larson qualified in the 3,200-meter run with a second place time of 10:37.92.
Carter Siems qualified in the 1,600-meter run with a second place time of 4:48.27 and Drew Garrison qualified in the pole vault with a first place vault of 12-11.
Cole Siems qualified for state in the 110-hurdles, the 300-hurdles and the triple jump.
The Tri County 400-relay team of Cole Siems, Grant Lewandowski, Jack Holsing and Colton Jantzen qualified for state with a first place time of 44.89.
The Trojan 3,200-relay team of Jack Holsing, Grant Lewandowski, Gavin Weichel and Carter Siems also qualified for state.
For the Tri County girls, Hannah Holtmeier qualified in the 1,600-meter run with a second place time of 5:30.62 and Anna Schmidt qualified in the pole vault with a second place vault of 9-04.
The Lady Trojan 3,200-relay team of Andie Koch, Ella Crawford, Kenzie Strein and Hannah Holtmeier qualified for state.
For the Freeman boys, Colby Sugden qualified in the 100-meter dash with a second place time of 11.21 while also qualifying in the 400-meter dash. He also qualified in the 200-meter dash.
Holden Ruse qualified in the 400-meter dash with a second place time of 50.09 and the 800-meter run with a first place time of 2:01.04. Carter Ruse qualified in the 1,600-meter run
Tristan Sugden qualified for state in the 300-meter hurdles with a second place time of 41.05. Sugden also qualified in the 110-hurdles. Marcus Osterhaus qualified in the high jump with a second place jump of 5-11. Wesley Havelka qualified in the 3,200-meter run.
The Freeman boys 1,600-relay team of Holden Ruse, Tristan Sugden, Brandon Jurgens and Colby Sugden qualified for state with a first place time of 3:27.84.
The 3,200-meter relay team of Carter Ruse, Tandon Buhr, Noah Jurgens and Holden Ruse also qualified for state.
For the Freeman girls, Kailey Otto qualified in the 400-meter dash with a second place time of 1:02.55. She also qualified in the 800-meter run.
For The Southern boys, Connor Bradley qualified for state in the 100-meter dash with a first place time of 10.98 and the 400-meter dash with a first place time of 50.07. He also qualified in the 200-meter dash with a first place time of 22.09.
For the Johnson County Central boys, Treyton Holthus qualified for state in the shot put.
For the JCC girls, Ashlei McDonald qualified for state with a first place time of 12:51.91. Jordan Albrecht qualified in the shot put with a first place throw of 40-00.