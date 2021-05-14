Wilber-Clatonia boys win C-1 District

The Wilber-Clatonia boys captured the C-1 District Track Championship Thursday at Johnson County Central High School in Tecumseh.

The Wolverines finished with a team score of 149, which beat Freeman's 98 and Tri County's 87. Lincoln Lutheran was fourth with 73 and Syracuse was fifth with 42.

The Wilber-Clatonia girls finished fourth with a team score of 53.50. Syracuse won the girls championship with 137 while Lincoln Lutheran was runner-up with 92 and Lourdes Central was third with 54.

For the Wilber-Clatonia boys, Tommy Lokken qualified for state in the 3,200-meter run with a first place time of 10:30.40 and the 1,600-meter run with a first place time of 4:47.66. Lucas Jacobsen qualified in the 200-meter dash with a second place time of 22.76 while also qualifying in the 100-meter dash.

Mason Combs qualified in the long jump with a second place jump of 20-06.25 and the triple jump with a first place jump of 42-09.25. He also qualified in the high jump with a first place jump of 6-01.