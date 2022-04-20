Wilber-Clatonia boys win Dan Tesar Invite; Fairbury wins girls title

DEWITT -- The Wilber-Clatonia boys ran away with the Tri County Invite championship on Tuesday while the Fairbury girls were just as dominant.

The Wolverines finished with 173 points to finish first in the boys standings. Fairbury came second with 76 points and Tri County was third with 74 points.

For the Wilber-Clatonia boys, Mason Combs finished first in the triple jump with a jump of 42-02, first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.24, first in the high jump with a jump of 5-10 and first in the long jump with a jump of 20-00.50.

Carter Skleba finished second in both the triple jump and long jump.

Ashton Pulliam finished first in the pole vault for the Wolverines with a vault of 13-06. Quinn Palmer finished sixth in the long jump, fifth in the 300-hurdles and third in the 110-hurdles.

Tyson Kreshel finished third in the discus and second in the shot put while Adam Kotas finished fourth in the discus and third in the shot put. Deagen Hoover finished sixth in the discus.

Houston Broz won the 110-hurdles with a time of 16.38 as well as the 300-hurdles with a time of 43.51 while also finishing second in the 400-meter dash. Jonathon Zoubek finished fifth in the same event. Logan Herndon finished fourth in the 3,200-meter run and sixth in the 1,600-meter run.

Jonathon Zoubek finished first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:08.72. Cash Keslar finished fourth in the 110-hurdles and sixth in the 300-hurdles.

The Wilber-Clatonia boys 1,600-relay team of Cash Keslar, Jonathon Zoubek, Ashton Pulliam and Houston Broz won with a time of 3:40.39.

For the Tri County boys, Tayden Gronemeyer finished second in the pole vault while Colton Bales finished third and Cole Spahr finished fourth. Carter Siems finished third in the triple jump and third in the 800 while Pierce Damrow finished sixth in the triple jump and fifth in the long jump.

Grant Lewandowski finished fourth in both the 400-meter dash and 200-meter dash for the Trojans. Carter Holtmeier finished second in the 3,200-meter run and fifth in the 1,600-meter run. Kaden Van Winkle finished sixth in the 3,200.

Ben Holsing finished second in the 300-hurdles and fifth in the 110-hurdles.

For the Fairbury boys, Devon Carel finished first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.50 while also finishing fourth in the high jump and second in the 800.

Jax Biehl finished second in the high jump while. Zane Grizzle won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.84 and finished fourth in the long jump.

Alex Buxton finished second in the 110-hurdles. James Olds finished third in the 100-meter dash and fifth in the 200-meter dash.

For the Johnson County Central boys, Nolan Wellensiek finished first in the discus with a throw of 139-11. Rodrigo Rivera finished fifth in the discus.

Trey Holthus won the shot put with a throw of 48-09 while Cameron Schuster finished fourth in the shot put.

Hayden Huskey won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:12.96.

Aiden Weber finished fifth in the pole vault for the Thunderbirds while Jon Duncan finished fourth in the 300-hurdles and sixth in the 400-meter dash. Brandon Speckmann finished fifth in the 800.

The Fairbury girls finished with 162 points, which put them ahead of Lincoln Christian's 94 points and Wilber-Clatonia's 71.5 points.

For the Fairbury girls, Mikya Lierman finished first in the pole vault with a vault of 10-09. Jami Mans finished second in pole vault. Lily Davis finished fifth in the pole vault and third in the 1,600-meter run.

Jami Mans finished first in the 100-hurdles with a time of 17.49 and second in the 300-hurdles.

Fairbury's Allison Davis finished first in the high jump with a jump of 5-00. Cobie Cole finished fourth in the high jump and fourth in the 100-hurdles. Regan Kapke finished fifth in the long jump and second in the triple jump. Madison Ohlde finished fourth in the triple jump.

Emily Huss won the 300-hurdles with a time of 52.40 while also finishing fifth in the discus for the Lady Jeffs. Karly McCord finished third in the 300-hurdles.

Alissa York finished second in the 3,200-meter run and fourth in the 1,600-meter run while Mariel Ramos finished fourth in the same event.

Fairbury's Sam Starr won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:37.75 and finished third in the 400. Hannah Robertson finished second in the 200-meter dash and fourth in the 800-meter run.

For the Wilber-Clatonia girls, Aspen Oliver finished first in the discus with a throw of 120-06 while also finishing second in the shot put. Emily Ehlers finished fourth in the shot put and sixth in the discus while Jera Schuerman finished third in the discus and second in the 800.

Morgan Watson finished fifth in the high jump while Madison Vogel finished sixth. Lena Eschiti finished sixth in the triple jump.

Tatiana Meza finished fifth in the 400-meter dash for the Lady Wolverines while Morgan Watson finished fourth in the 100-meter dash and fourth in the 200-meter dash. Carly Rains finished sixth in the 300-hurdles.

Danya Formanek finished fifth in the 200-meter dash.

For the Tri County girls, Morgan Stokebrand finished second in the discus and third in the shot put. Veronica Reynolds finished fifth in the shot put.

Catrina Washburn finished first in the triple jump with a jump of 31-06.50 while also finishing sixth in the long jump. Ashton Schwisow finished sixth in the pole vault.

Taylor Koch finished fifth in the 3,200-meter run while Evelyn Baker finished sixth in the same event. Abbie Drewes finished fifth in the 100-hurdles and sixth in the 100-meter dash.

Ella Clark finished second in the 400-meter dash and sixth in the 200-meter dash while Ashton Schwisow finished sixth in the 400. Kenzie Strein finished fourth in the 800 while Ellie Peters finished sixth in the 800.

The Tri County girls 3,200-meter relay team of Cassidy Thavenet, Ellie Peters, Karli Scherling and Aubrey Siems won with a time of 11:11.31. The Tri County girls 1,600-relay team of Ella Clark, Kenzie Strein, Abbie Drewes and Ashton Schwisow won with a time of 4:42.16.

For the Johnson County Central girls, Jordan Albrecht won the the shot put with a throw of 34-07.75. Madelyn Harrifeld finished sixth in the shot put and fourth in the discus.

Ava Berkebile finished first in the long jump with a jump of 15-05 while also finishing second in the high jump and second in the 100-meter dash.

The JCC girls 400-relay team of Madison Pingel, Julia Mostacero, Arely Cabrales and Ava Berkebile won with a time of 56.36.

For Beatrice girls JV, Kendall Hein won the 1600-meter run with a time of 6:05.19 while also finishing third in the 800. Olivia Hatzenbuehler finished third in the high jump and fourth in the pole vault. Lexis Warnsing finished fifth in the 100-meter dash.

The Tri County and Johnson County Central track teams will be in action again on Saturday when they travel to the MUDECAS Track Meet, which will be hosted by Tri County.

Other Sunland track results FRIEND INVITATIONAL BOYS TEAM SCORES: Freeman 162, 2. Cross County 101½, Nebraska Lutheran 47, East Butler 43, Friend 34½, Diller-Odell 34, Deshler 32, Meridian 30½, Dorchester 21, Seward 16½, Crete 5. BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Hueske, Nebraska Lutheran, :11.30; 2. Jurgens, Freeman, :11.40; 3. Gors, Freeman, :11.50; 200--1. Hueske, Nebraska Lutheran, :23.70; 2. Jurgens, Freeman, :23.90; 3. Gors, Freeman, :24.50; 400--1. Pierce, East Butler, :56.50; 2. Rut, Meridian, :57.10; 3. Lindburg, Cross County, :57.60; 800--1. Rusr, Freeman, 2:19.80; 2. Pinkelman, Cross County, 2:25.50; 3. Schulz, Seward, 2:26.90; 1,600--1. Havelka, Freeman, 5:27.30; 2. Griggs, Meridian, 5:31.10; 3. Huls, Meridian, 5:33.90; 3,200--1. Havelka, Freeman, 11:56.60; 2. Corwin, Nebraska Lutheran, 12:17.90; 3. Nyberg, Cross County, 12:19.60; 110 hurdles--1. Hollinger, Cross County, :15.90; 2. Jurgens, Freeman, :16.40; 3. Nills, Freeman, :17.10; 300 hurdles--1. Nills, Freeman, :44.20; 2. Jurgens, Freeman, 45,30; 3. Lindburg, Cross County, :46.30; 400 relay--1. Freeman, :48.10; 2. Cross County, :48.80; 3. Dorchester, :50.40; 1,600 relay--1. Freeman, 3:59.10; 2. Dorchester, 4:09.40; 3. Deshler, 4:10.80; 3,200 relay--1. Diller-Odell, 10:01.50; 2. Friend, 10:08.40; 3. Cross County, 10:14.30; high jump--1. Girmus, Friend, 5-10; 2. Vetronsky, Freeman, 5-8; 3. Richert, Nebraska Lutheran, 5-6; pole vault--1. Jones, Diller-Odell, 10-6; 2. Pinkelman, Cross County, 10; 3. Laaker, Deshler, 9; long jump--1. Pierce, East Butler, 19-9; 2. Isernhagen, Deshler, 18-2; 3. Ault, Freeman, 17-6; triple jump--1. Dressel, Nebraska Lutheran, 38-1½; 2. Sullivan, East Butler, 37-10; 3. Lindburg, Cross County, 37-6; shot put--1. Hollinger, Cross County, 46-1; 2. Vetronsky, Freeman, 43-11; 3. Girmus, Friend, 39-8½; discus--1. Mickey, Cross County, 134-8; 2. Anderson, Freeman, 128-6; 3. Ruse, Freeman, 127-6. GIRLS TEAM SCORES: East Butler 116, Cross County 116, Meridian 97, Deshler 46, Freeman 41, Crete 39, Dorchester 35, Nebraska Lutheran 21, Diller-Odell 9, Seward 5. GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Kocian, East Butler, :12.60; 2. Krol, Cross County, :12.80; 3. Pribyl, Meridian, :13.00; 200--1. Krol, Cross County, :28.40; 2. Schweitzer, Dorchester, :28.90; 3. Klein, Freeman, :30.20; 400--1. Noble, Cross County, 1:04.50; 2. Peterson, Deshler, 1:07.90; 3. Klement, East Butler, 1:09.20; 800--1. Schmidt, Deshler, 2:50.20; 2. Endorf, Nebraska Lutheran, 3:00.40; 3. Miller, Freeman, 3:01.40; 1,600--1. Kozisek, East Butler, 6:38.30; 2. Pinkelman, Cross County, 6:42.30; 3. Spatz, East Butler, 6:52.40; 3,200--1. Kozisek, East Butler, 14:23.80; 2. Spatz, East Butler, 15:07.40; 3. McMillan, Crete, 15:14.50; 100 hurdles--1. Rigatuso, East Butler, :17.30; 2. Kratochvil, Crete, :17.70; 3. Husband, Freeman, :18.10; 300 hurdles--1. Noble, Cross County, :53.30; 2. Peterson, Deshler, :56.10; 3. Rigatuso, East Butler, :56.30; 400 relay--1. East Butler, :56.30; 2. Meridian, :57.40; 3. Freeman, :58.60; 1,600 relay--1. Cross County, 4:47.70; 2. East Butler, 5:04.50; 3. Meridian, 5:17.30; 3,200 relay--1. Meridian, 12:22.60; 2. Dorchester, 12:33.10; 3. Nebraska Lutheran, 12:34.60; high jump--1. Klement, East Butler, 5; 2. Schropfer, Meridian, 4-10; 3. Paul, Meridian, 4-4; long jump--1. Pribyl, Meridian, 16-5¾; 2. Andindi, Crete, 15-3; 3. Kocian, East Butler, 15-3; triple jump--1. Noble, Cross County, 35-7½; 2. Kelley, Cross County, 31-4¾; 3. Paul, Meridian, 31-4; shot put--1. Moutray, Cross County, 32-8; 2. Kotas, Dorchester, 32-4; 3. Peterson, Cross County, 29-4; discus--1. Moutray, Cross County, 111-6; 2. Peterson, Cross County, 110-5; 3. Pernicek, East Butler, 104-1.

