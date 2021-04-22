Wilber-Clatonia boys win Dan Tesar Invite

DEWITT -- The Wilber-Clatonia boys ran away with the team championship at the Dan Tesar Invite on Wednesday while Fairbury won the girls championship.
The meet was originally scheduled for Monday, but weather forced it to be postponed to Wednesday. Despite the postponement, it was still a chilly day at Tri County High School.
The Wilber-Clatonia boys finished with 167 points, which put them ahead of Tri County's 105 and Fillmore Central's 74. Lincoln Christian was fourth with 70, Lincoln Lutheran was fifth with 54, Fairbury was sixth with 39 and Johnson County Central was seventh with 18.
Lucas Jacobsen, Mason Combs and Tommy Lokken led the charge for the Wolverines. Jacobsen finished first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.37 while also finishing first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.13.
Tommy Lokken finished first in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:46.82 and finished first in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:22.55.
Mason Combs finished first in the high jump with a jump of 6-03 while also finishing first in the long jump with a jump of 19-10. He also finished second in the triple jump.
Tyson Kreshel notched a first place finish in the discus with a throw of 131-00. He also finished second in the shot put.
Also scoring for Wilber-Clatonia was Ashton Pulliam finishing third in the pole vault, Zander Baker finishing fourth in the pole vault and sixth in the 200, Deitrick Baker finshing 5th in the shot put and Austin Kvansnicka finishing sixth in the shot put.
Carter Skleba finished fourth in the triple jump, Dawson Hoover finished 2nd in the 400 and third in the 800, Will Wenz finished 3rd in the 400 and Logan Herndon finished 6th in the 3200.
The Wilber-Clatonia 3,200-relay team of Wenz, Hoover, Jon Zoubek and Lokken finished first with a time of 8:37.76 while the 400-relay team of Baker, Jacobsen, Combs and Wenz finished first with a time of 45.37.
The 1,600-relay team of Wenz, Hoover, Zoubek and Lokken finished first with a time of 3:40.87.
The Tri County boys were led by Cole Siems, who finished first in the triple jump with a jump of 40-09. He also finished second in the 300-hurdles and third in the 110-hurdles.
Colton Jantzen finished second in the 110-hurdles and third in the 300-hurdles while Brandon Beeson finished fourth in both the 110-hurdles and the 300-hurdles. Logan Larson finished third in both the 1,600-meter run and the 3,200-meter run.
Drew Garrison finished second in the pole vault while Tayden Gronemeyer finished fifth and Colton Bales finished sixth in the same event. Gavin Weichel finished sixth in the high jump.
Brett Boyce finished fourth in the discus while Jackson McNiff finished sixth in the discus. Jack Holsing finished third in the triple jump.
The Trojan 1,600-relay team of Holsing, Weichel, Lewandowski and Jantzen finished second.
Fairbury was led by Devon Carel, who finished first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.27. He also finished fourth in the high jump and sixth in the 800-meter run.
Zane Grizzle finished fourth in the long jump for the Jeffs while also finishing fifth in the 200-meter dash. Josh Robertson finished second in the 100-meter dash and third in the 200-meter dash.
Johnson County Central got a third place finish from Treyton Holthus in the shot put and a fourth place finish from Rodrigo Rivera in the same event. Hunter Haughton finished sixth in the long jump and Logan Barros finished sixth in the 400. Hayden Husky finished fifth in the 3,200-meter run.
On the girls side, Fairbury led the way with 164 points while Lincoln Christian was second with 88, Tri County was third with 79, Wilber-Clatonia was fourth with 59, Lincoln Lutheran was fifth with 54, JCC was sixth with 44 and Fillmore Central was seventh with 35.
Mikwena Lierman led the way for Fairbury. She finished first in the high jump with a jump of 5-00 while also finishing first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:30.13 and first in the 400-meter run with a time of 1:02.17. She finished second in the triple jump
Jami Mans finished first in the 100-hurdles with a time of 17.01 while also finishing second in the 300-hurdles and third in the pole vault. Emily Huss finished first in the 300-hurdles with a time of 50.27 while also finishing second in the 100-hurdles and sixth in the discus.
Hannah Robertson finished second in the 200 and third in the long jump. Mikya Lierman finished first in the pole vault with a vault of 9-09. Cobie Cole finished sixth in the high jump and fifth in the 100-hurdles while Jordan Tracy finished second in the shot put and fifth in the discus.
Other medalists for Fairbury include Ellie Ohlde finishing fourth in the pole vault, Allison Davis finshing second in the high jump, Alissa York finished fourth in the 1,600-run and Mariel Ramos finished fifth in the 3,200-run.
The Fairbury 3,200-relay team of York, Aloe Richie, Ramos and Ohlde finished second while the 400-relay team of Mans, Ohlde, Davis and Robertson finished third.
Tri County was led by Anna Schmidt, who finished first in the triple jump with a jump of 33-10. She also finished second in the pole vault. Hannah Holtmeier finished second in the 1,600-meter run and third in the 800-meter run. Evelyn Baker finished second in the 3,200-meter run and sixth in the 1,600-meter run.
Other medalists for the Lady Trojans include Morgan Stokebrand finishing fifth in the shot put, Skye Washburn finishing sixth in the long jump, Catrina Washburn finishing sixth in the triple jump, Jera Schuerman finished third in the 400, Ella Clark finished fifth in the 400, Abbie Drewes finished sixth in the 300-hurdles, Ella Crawford finished third in the 200 and Andie Koch finished third in the 3,200.
The Tri County 3,200-meter relay team of Koch, Crawford, Kenzie Strein and Holtmeier finished first with a time of 10:58.04. The 1,600-relay team of Ella Clark, Holtmeier, Ellie Peters and Abbie Drewes finished fourth.
Wilber-Clatonia got a first place finish from Alayna Steffensmeier in the discus with a throw of 93-08. Carly Rains finished third in both the 100-hurdles and the 300-hurdles.
Others who earned points for the Lady Wolverines include Rylee Sand finishing fifth in the pole vault, Morgan Watson finishing fourth in the high jump and fourth in the 200, Madison Vogel finishing fifth in the high jump, Aspen Oliver finishing fourth in the shot put, Jera Schuerman finishing fourth in the discus and Lena Eschiti finishing sixth in the 3,200-meter run.
JCC got a a first place finish from Jordan Albrecht in the shot put with a throw of 35-06.25.
Four others earned points for the Lady Thunderbirds. Ava Berkebile finished second in the long jump and third in the 100-meter dash while Sunnie Rother finished fifth in the long jump and fifth in the 100-meter dash.
Ashlei McDonald finished third in the 1,600-meter run, fourth in the 800-meter run and fifth in the triple jump while Madelyn Harrifeld finished sixth in the shot put.
The Tri County and JCC track and field teams are scheduled to be in action again on Saturday when they travel to Pawnee City for the MUDECAS Track and Field Meet.