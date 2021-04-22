Wilber-Clatonia boys win Dan Tesar Invite

Jami Mans finished first in the 100-hurdles with a time of 17.01 while also finishing second in the 300-hurdles and third in the pole vault. Emily Huss finished first in the 300-hurdles with a time of 50.27 while also finishing second in the 100-hurdles and sixth in the discus.

Hannah Robertson finished second in the 200 and third in the long jump. Mikya Lierman finished first in the pole vault with a vault of 9-09. Cobie Cole finished sixth in the high jump and fifth in the 100-hurdles while Jordan Tracy finished second in the shot put and fifth in the discus.

Other medalists for Fairbury include Ellie Ohlde finishing fourth in the pole vault, Allison Davis finshing second in the high jump, Alissa York finished fourth in the 1,600-run and Mariel Ramos finished fifth in the 3,200-run.

The Fairbury 3,200-relay team of York, Aloe Richie, Ramos and Ohlde finished second while the 400-relay team of Mans, Ohlde, Davis and Robertson finished third.

Tri County was led by Anna Schmidt, who finished first in the triple jump with a jump of 33-10. She also finished second in the pole vault. Hannah Holtmeier finished second in the 1,600-meter run and third in the 800-meter run. Evelyn Baker finished second in the 3,200-meter run and sixth in the 1,600-meter run.