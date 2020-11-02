Wilber-Clatonia, Tri County advance in playoffs

Mitchell Thompson rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries as No. 6 Wilber-Clatonia held off Grand Island Central Catholic 46-33 in a Class C-2 playoff opener Friday in Wilber.

Thompson also added an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Tyson Kreshel rushed 11 times for 122 yards and a touchdown for Wilber-Clatonia, as well.

The Wolverines' stout rush defense held the Crusaders to negative rushing yards, forcing Grand Island CC to rely on Russell Martinez on offense. The senior threw 55 times, completing 27 of his attempts for 339 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Wilber-Clatonia will travel to fourth-seeded Yutan Friday night. Yutan advanced by defeating Centura 57-12.

Tri County advanced in the Class D1 State Playoffs with a 40-12 win over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge on Friday.

Quarterback Cole Siems threw for two touchdowns and rushed for 167 yards for another score to lead the No. 4 Trojans on the road. Jack Holsing ran for 179 yards and two touchdowns with Grant Lewandowski hauled in two TD passes.

Tri County will host Weeping Water on Friday. Weeping Water advanced by defeating Lincoln Lutheran Northeast 36-32.

