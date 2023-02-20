OMAHA -- Wilber-Clatonia freshman Zaiyahn Ornelas made it look easy in his state championship match of the Class C 106-pound division.

Ornelas won an 18-2 tech fall over David City's Hayden Schmit Saturday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, capping an undefeated season.

Ornelas jumped out to an 8-1 lead in the first period. The score was the same after the second period before Ornelas pulled away in the third period.

"I worked pretty hard to get here," Ornelas said after his win. "I feel great. Just being here for the first time, feels great. I'm not satisfied yet, but I'm happy to be here after all the work I put in."

Wilber-Clatonia Coach James Bates said he's been coaching wrestling a long time, but says he's never coached anybody like Ornelas.

"He's the most dominant kid I've ever coached," Bates said. "He's on another level. I've had a lot of good kids, but he's at a whole new level. To beat a kid that bad in the state finals -- and that kid is tough. I think (Schmit) has four losses and we are three of them, so he doesn't lose a lot."

Considering his dominance this season, questions have already arisen for Ornelas as to whether he could eventually be a four-time state champ.

"My goal is to just work hard and practice," Ornelas said. "That goal will be there, I just want to work as hard as I can and maybe I can make it."

Bates is excited for the future of Wilber-Clatonia wrestling with Ornelas having three more years left, but also because of some of his other young wrestlers.

Sophomore Iverson Mejia finished third in the 132-pound division for the Wolverines. After his semifinal loss on Friday night to the No. 1 ranked wrestler, Majia came back with a 6-4 win in his consolation semifinal match and a 6-3 win in his third place match. He finishes the season with a 45-3 record.

Freshman Grant Eschiti earned a fourth place medal in the 113-pound division. He won his consolation semifinal match by pin, but lost a 6-0 decision in his third place match.

Wilber-Clatonia's fourth state qualifier, Keith Kvasnicka, didn't earn a medal, but will try to get one next year during his senior season.

"We have everybody that was here back next year," Bates said. "We're looking forward to the next three or four year run."