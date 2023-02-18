OMAHA -- Wilber-Clatonia and Johnson County Central will both be represented in Saturday's championship rounds of the NSAA State Wresting Tournament.

Wilber-Clatonia's Zaiyahn Ornelas won his semifinal match by pinfall over Cross County/Osceola's Devin Nuttelman. With the win, Ornelas punches his ticket to Saturday's championship in the Class C 106-pound division.

Johnson County Central's Jocelyn Prado will wrestles in the finals for the second consecutive year in the girls 100-pound division. Prado won her semifinal match 6-0 over Scribner-Snyder's Nattlie Hull.

Wilber-Clatonia had a shot at one more state finalist, but Iverson Mejia came up just short in the 132-pound division. He lost his semifinal match 3-2 to undefeated Tristan Burbach of Central City. Mejia could still finish as high as third place on Saturday.

Wilber-Clatonia had two other wrestlers competing on Friday. Grant Eschiti won his second round consolation match 6-2 in the 113-pound division and then won his third round consolation match 6-4, guaranteeing him a medal on Saturday.

The Wolverines' Keith Kvasnicka won his second round consolation match by pinfall in the 285-pound division. His third round consolation match was not over by press time Friday night.

Tri County had five wrestlers competing on Friday. Cole Spahr won his second round consolation match by pin and then picked up a pinfall win in his third round consolation match, guaranteeing himself a medal on Saturday.

The Trojans' Cooper Stokebrand won his second round consolation match 5-3. His third round consolation match wasn't over by press time Friday night.

James Kerns won his first round consolation match by pin and won his second round consolation match in a 5-3 sudden victory. His third round consolation match was not over by press time.

Jurgen Baker lost his second round consolation match by 10-0 major decision in the 182-pound division, eliminating him from the tournament. Cael Washburn lost his first round consolation match by 8-0 major decision, eliminating him.

Fairbury had six wrestlers competing on Friday. Gavin Gerths won his first round consolation match of the 113-pound division by pinfall, but lost his second round consolation match 12-7.

Riley Arner won his first round consolation match 9-0 in the 160-pound division and won and his second round consolation match 6-2. His third round consolation match was not over by press time.

Drake Richtarilk won his first round consolation match by pinfall in the 285-pound division and then won his second round match by pinfall as well. Richtarik's consolation semifinal match was not over by press time Friday night.

Spencer Weers won his first round consolation match 4-2 in the 126-pound division, but lost by pin in his second round match, eliminating him.

Dalton VanLaningham won his first round consolation match of the 132-pound division, but lost a 7-0 decision in his second round match, eliminating him.

Connor Gerths lost his second round consolation match 6-2 in the 145-pound division.

Two other Johnson County Central girls were competing on Friday. Rita Ceballos won her second round consolation match in the 145-pound division by pinfall. Ceballos' third round consolation match was not over by press time.

Alejandra Reyes lost her second round consolation match by pinfall in the 105-pound division, eliminating her.

JCC's lone boy qualifier, Levi Boardman, lost his first round consolation match by 6-4 sudden victory, eliminating him.

HTRS' lone state qualifier, Andy Maloley, won his first round consolation match by 8-0 major decision in the 195-pound division, but lost his second round consolation match by pinfall, eliminating him.

Wymore Southern's lone state qualifier, Austen Forney, won his first round consolation match of the 138-pound division by pinfall, but lost his second round match by pinfall, eliminating him.

Meridian had two wrestlers competing in the Class D brackets. JD Adam won his second round consolation match by pinfall in the 145-pound division. His third round consolation match was not over by press time.

Meridian's Jackson Huls won his first round consolation match 14-9 in the 145-pound division, but lost by pinfall in his second round consolation match, eliminating him.