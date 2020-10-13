Windy conditions for Lady O at state golf

"Kiera was competitive today," Stuart said. "She was very competitive on the front nine, but just wore out on the back nine. She was well on her way to keeping her score in the 90s, but the last hole kind of got away from her."

Blake Trusty was Beatrice's next best finisher. She shot a 49 on the front nine and a 61 on the back nine for a 110 which puts her in 36th place.

"Blake played well, she just had a tough three hole stretch," Stuart said. "She struck the ball as well as she has all year and actually, the rest of the team struck it well to, we just struggled around the greens."

Makenna Parde in tied for 49th place after she shot a 51 on the front nine and a 63 on the back nine for a 114. Makenna Hutt shot a 59 on the front nine and a 56 on the back nine for a 115, which has her in 58th place.

"Both Makenna Parde and Makenna Hutt had shots they'd like to have back," Stuart said. "They just had a few holes that got away from them."

Paige Southwick rounded out the Lady O scoring with a 59 on the front nine and a 68 on the back nine for a 127.

"Paige had trouble on the front, but played much better on the back," Stuart said.