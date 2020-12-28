 Skip to main content
Winter forces change to holiday tourney
A forecast of snowy weather has forced a change in Beatrice High School's holiday basketball tournament this week.

The tournament was originally scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, but will now be played on Wednesday and Thursday.

In the first session on Wednesday, the Platteview girls will play Elkhorn at 1 p.m. and the Platteview and Elkhorn boys will follow at 2:30 p.m.

After those games, they gym will be cleared for the second session, which has the Beatrice girls playing North Platte at 4:30 p.m. The boys game between the same schools will follow at 6 p.m.

On Thursday, the Platteview and North Platte girls will play at 11 a.m. and the boys teams will follow at 12:30 p.m.

The Beatrice girls will then play Elkhorn at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday and the boys will follow at 4 p.m.

The Beatrice girls are currently 3-1 on the season while the Beatrice boys are 4-2.

