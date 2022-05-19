Witulski finishes state runner-up in long jump

OMAHA -- The Beatrice boys' lone state qualifier walked away from Omaha Burke Stadium with two medals on Thursday.

Preston Witulski finished second in the long jump with a jump of 22-07.25. He was bested only by state champion Adam Dugger of McCook, who finished with a jump of 22-07.25.

Witulski also finished fourth in the pole vault with a vault of 14-00.

The Beatrice girls finished the state meet with 29 total points, which was good enough for seventh place.

Morgan Mahoney was able to earn two medals on Thursday. She competed in the finals of the 100-meter dash and her time of 12.20 was good enough for fourth place. In the 200-meter dash, Mahoney finished with a time of 25.20, which was good enough for third place.

Avery Barnard also picked up a medal in the 200-meter dash with a seventh place time of 25.77.

Jaelynne Kosmos earned a medal for the Lady O in the triple jump with a third place jump of 34-06.50. Addie Hatcliff finished seventh in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:26.99.

Madeline Swanson finished 13th in the 800-meter run for the Lady O with a time of 2:25.58. Riley Schwisow finished 10th in the triple jump with a jump of 34-00. Olivia Hatzenbuehler finished 20th in the triple jump with a jump of 32-00.75.

The Beatrice girls 400-relay team of Riley Schwisow, Avery Barnard, Anna Gleason and Morgan Mahoney finished fourth with a time of 50.04.

Both Norris teams had aspirations of winning a team state championship on Thursday. The Norris boys finished with a total score of 50, which put them in third behind Sidney's 66 and Waverly's 52.

The Norris boys 400-relay team was able to capture a Class B State Championship. The team of Austin Madsen, Tanner Cooper, Blake Macklin and Zach Pittman finished with a time of 3:24.10. Platteview was runner-up with a time of 3:26.67.

Also for the Norris boys, Tanner Cooper finished third in the 800-meter run with a time 1:52.62 and 13th in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:45.94.

Zach Pittman finished ninth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:01.91. Pittman also finished sxith in the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.56.

Cooper Hausmann finished fourth in the finals of the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.06 and sixth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.65.

Riley Boonstra finished fifth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:36.16. Mitchell Jacobs finished 11th in the pole vault with a jump of 13-00. Wyatt Wubbels finished 18th in the discus with a throw of 134-07.

The Norris 400-relay team of Trevor Ozenbaugh, Cooper Cerny, Christian Flanders and Cooper Hausmann finished sixth with a time of 43.66.

The Norris girls finished with 35 points, which put them behind Elkhorn North (79.5), Bennington (55.5), Pierce (47), Arlington (47) and Northwest (41)

For the Norris girls, Sage Burbach was able to capture a Class B State Championship in the shot put with a throw of 46-04. Her next closest competitor was Jozy Piper of Pierce, who finished with a runner-up throw of 43-10.50.

Gracie Kircher was also able to medal in the shot put for the Lady Titans. Her throw of 40-01.75 was good enough for sixth place.

Taylor Bredthauer finished third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.19 and fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.21.

Ellie Thomas finished eighth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:23.92. Kendall Zavala finished 15th in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:25.73 and ninth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:28.80.

Anistyn Rice finished 17th in the high jump for the Lady Titans with a jump of 11-00.

The Class A and B portions of the NSAA State Track and Field Meet have concluded. Class C and D will beging on Friday and conclude on Saturday.

