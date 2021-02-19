Wolverines get two into semis

OMAHA --The Sunland Area got three wrestlers into the state semifinals Friday night and Wilber-Clatonia has two of them.
Pedro Herandez and Sawyer Kunc notched two wins each on Friday to get into the state semis at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Hernandez wrestled in the Class C 106-pound division and won an 8-1 decision over Grady Romshek in the first round before winning a sudden victory over Trevin Edwards of Loomis/Bertrand in the quarterfinals.
Kunc wrestled in the Class C 182-pound division and won his first round match by pinfall over Brody Bogard of Amherst. He then won an 11-7 decision over Michael Andel of Aquinas Catholic in the quarterfinals.
In Class B, Norris' Dylan Meyer has another chance to make the NSAA State Wrestling Finals Saturday after breezing through his first two rounds on Friday.
Meyer came up just short of the finals last year, losing in the semifinals of the 220-pound division before going on to win a third place medal.
On Friday, Meyer won first round match by pinfall over Leo Guenther of Platteview. He then won his second round match by pinfall over Broken Bow's Keifer Anderson.
Meyer is the only Norris wrestler returning on Saturday.
Chase Eggleston won his first round match 6-4 in the 126-pound division over Braxton Peacher of Bennington, but lost a 20-5 tech fall to Paul Garcia of Scottsbluff. He lost a 12-8 decision to Elijah Johnson in a consolation match, eliminating him from the tournament.
In the 132-pound division, Caden Eggleston lost a 3-0 decision to Kevin Dominguez of Columbus Lakeview, but came back with a pinfall win over Reed Patera of Platteview in his first consolation match. He lost by pinfall to Kaleb Eliker of York in the second consolation round, eliminating him from the tournament.
Cooper Spaulding won his first round match 5-1 over Daniel Wellnitz of Chadron in the 152-pound division. He lost a 13-5 major decision to Jett Samuelson of Hastings in the quarterfinals before being eliminated with a 10-3 decision to Beatrice's Cole Maschmann.
In the 170-pound division, Norris' Joao Croteau won a sudden victory in his first round match over Seth Erickson of York. He lost by pinfall to Zander Schweitzer of Pierce in the quarterfinals before losing a 3-0 decision to Sawyer Haag of Chadron in the consolation bracket.
Dane Van Cleave wrestled in the 285-pound division for Norris and he lost by pinfall to Trevor Brown of Waverly in the first round before losing a sudden victory to Lance Hume of Blair in the consolation round.
Fairbury's lone state qualifier, Kazz Hyson, lost an ultimate tiebreaker to Jake Stier of Bennington in the first round of the 285-pound division. He won a 7-0 decision over Ethan Libich of Gothenburg in the first consolation round before losing a 5-0 decision to Reid Steinbeck of McCook.
In Class C, Wilber-Clatonia had two others competing on Friday. In the 138-pound division, Tommy Lokken won his first round match by pinfall over William Pope of Crofton-Bloomfied, but he lost his quarterfinal match 12-6 to Damien Bell of Bridgeport.
Colby Homolka wrestled in the 145-pound division for the Wolverines. He lost his first round match 3-0 to Hunter McNulty of Logan View, but won his first consolation match 8-1 over Tyson Sauser of Crofton-Bloomfield.
Lokken and Homolka had one more consolation match to wrestle on Friday, but those matches weren't over by press time.
Tri County had three qualifiers, but none were able to get to the semifinals. In the 195-pound division, Brandon Beeson won his first round match by pinfall over Clay Hedges of Archbishop Bergan.
Beeson lost his quarterfinal match 9-6 to Logan Booth of Logan View.
Tri County's Caden Reedy wrestled in the 152-pound division, but lost his first round match by fall to Tanner Schneiderheinz of Central City. He won a 10-2 major decision over Carter Springer of Milford in his first consolation match.
Beeson and Reedy both had one more consolation match to wrestle on Friday, but those matches weren't over by press time.
Zaid Martinez wrestled in the 132-pound division for Tri County. He lost his first round matcb by pinfall to Noah Scott of Aquinas Catholic. He then lost his first consolation match 9-2 to Kerby Hochstein of Hartington Cedar Catholic, eliminating him from the tournament.
HTRS had two qualifiers. Aiden Worthy competed in the Class C 195-pound division and lost his first round match 3-1 to Riley Gallaway of Amherst. He came back with a 3-1 win over Kase Thompson of Battle Creek. Worthey also had one more match Friday night that wasn't over by press time.
Isaac Bittner qualified for HTRS in the 220-pound division, but had to forfeit his matches for medical reasons.
The remainder of the Class B and C State Tournaments will take place on Saturday.