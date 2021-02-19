Wolverines get two into semis

OMAHA --The Sunland Area got three wrestlers into the state semifinals Friday night and Wilber-Clatonia has two of them.

Pedro Herandez and Sawyer Kunc notched two wins each on Friday to get into the state semis at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Hernandez wrestled in the Class C 106-pound division and won an 8-1 decision over Grady Romshek in the first round before winning a sudden victory over Trevin Edwards of Loomis/Bertrand in the quarterfinals.

Kunc wrestled in the Class C 182-pound division and won his first round match by pinfall over Brody Bogard of Amherst. He then won an 11-7 decision over Michael Andel of Aquinas Catholic in the quarterfinals.

In Class B, Norris' Dylan Meyer has another chance to make the NSAA State Wrestling Finals Saturday after breezing through his first two rounds on Friday.

Meyer came up just short of the finals last year, losing in the semifinals of the 220-pound division before going on to win a third place medal.

On Friday, Meyer won first round match by pinfall over Leo Guenther of Platteview. He then won his second round match by pinfall over Broken Bow's Keifer Anderson.

Meyer is the only Norris wrestler returning on Saturday.