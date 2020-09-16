Wolverines seek improvement despite hot start

But that win doesn’t change the fact that the Wolverines aren’t running the ball to the coach’s expectations. And it’s something he wants to see fixed before district play begins in two weeks with back-to-back games against rated teams — at No. 7 Bishop Neumann on Sept. 25 and at home against No. 9 Yutan on Oct. 2.

“Everyone is stacking the box on us right now and we’re not executing the best offensively,” said Jurgens, whose team won at Hastings St. Cecilia (28-7) in Week 1 before shutting out Superior 27-0 at home this past Friday. He has a 97-23 record in his 12th season at the Wolverine helm.

“We’re missing assignments and it’s frustrating because in practice, we can block the right guys, but once we get to Friday night for some reason, we’re missing assignments and not running the ball the way we want to.”

A year ago as a freshman, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Rosentreader admitted he got caught up in the moment a few times.

“It was really nerve-wracking,” Rosentreader said. “I remember before the first game against Superior, I was sitting in the locker room shaking because I was so nervous. Then the older guys walked, gave me a little speech to calm me down and I was good from there.”