Wolverines shut down Tri County

DEWITT -- A post move by Mason Combs with time expiring in regulation allowed Wilber-Clatonia to force overtime against Tri County Thursday night.
The Wolverines would make enough free throws down the stretch in overtime to pull away for the 55-49 win at Tri County High School.
It was the season opener for both rival schools. Both teams are coming off winning seasons and are wanting more in 2020-21.
"We knew there would be some first game gitters with some positives and negatives," said Wilber-Clatonia coach Lucas Albrecht. "We shot ourselves in the foot with some wasted possessions in the first half, but they competed throughout."
Wilber-Clatonia jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the first quarter, but Tri County fought back to tie it at 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.
From that point on, neither team would gain more than a four point advantage until the beginning of the fourth quarter when a three pointer by Houston Broz gave Wilber-Clatonia a 31-25 lead.
Two free throws by Colton Jantzen and a three pointer by Gavin Weichel got Tri County back to within one point at 31-30.
The Wolverines continued to lead 35-33 when Cole Siems knocked down a three pointer with 1:38 left in regulation to give Tri County a 36-35 lead. Mitchell Thompson came back with two free throws to give Wilber-Clatonia the lead back, but Cole Siems hit two more free throws to give Tri County a 38-37 lead with 1:02 left.
Wilber-Clatonia would miss two free throws with 23.7 seconds left and Tri County's Carter Siems hit one of two free throws to extend the Trojan lead to 39-37 seconds with 14.8 seconds.
The Wolverines called a timeout and ran a play that allowed Combs to score in the post just before time expired, forcing overtime.
Support Local Journalism
Jantzen opened the overtime period with a basket, but Combs came back with a three point play to give Wilber-Clatonia a 42-41 lead.
A basket by Carter Siems gave Tri County the lead back briefly, but Combs came back with a basket to make it 44-43. Two free throws by Will Wentz extended the Wolverine lead to 46-43.
Logan Larson knocked down a jumper to get Tri County back within one, but a basket by Broz, a free throw by Thompson and two free throws by Wentz made it 51-45 with 55.3 seconds left.
Cole Siems scored to get Tri County back within four, but that's all the closer they'd get as Wilber-Clatonia made free throws down the stretch to eventually win 55-49.
Broz led the way for Wilber-Clatonia with 14 points while Hoover had 13 and Combs had 12.
"In overtime we had some of our best possessions of the night and .Mason Combs and Houston Broz stepped up big time for us late," Albrecht said. "And it was good to have Dawson Hoover back contributing. "
Thompson had six for the Wolverines while Wentz had four, Devin Homolka had four and Tyson Kreshel had two.
Cole Siems, Tri County's leading scorer from a year ago, had a quiet 17 points.
"Wilber-Clatonia has a good team and we knew (Cole) Siems was going to get his points," Albrecht said. "I thought we did a solid job on him and forcing him into tough shots."
Carter Siems had 13 points, Jantzen had 10, Gavin Weichel had three and Larson, Chris Janssen and Landen Chapman had two points each.
Wilber-Clatonia was in action again Friday night in their home opener against Heartland. Tri County will be in action again when they travel to Lawrence-Nelson on Saturday. For those results, see Tuesday's Daily Sun.
Other Sunland boys scores
DILLER-ODELL 51, PAWNEE CITY 14
Diller-Odell 23 9 18 1 -- 51
Pawnee City 3 1 4 6 -- 14
Diller-Odell--Jurgens 16, Lyons 11, Meyer 8, Sutton 6, Theye 4, Ebeling 3, Mohr 2, Ficke 1.
Pawnee City--Osborne 7, Gyhra 2, Koester 2, Gyhra 1, Lytle 1, Martiney 1.
FREEMAN 52, PALMYRA 41
Freeman 20 14 2 16 -- 52
Palmyra 4 14 6 17 -- 41
Freeman--C. Ruse 19, Wallman 8, Niles 8, H. Ruse 7, Osterhand 6, Currie 4.
Palmyra--Waltke 12, Pope 10, Hatcher 8, David 5, Dillon 3, Sweeney 3.
LEWISTON 47, FRIEND 36
Lewiston -- K. Sanders 30, M. Sanders 10, Weyers 4, Arena 3
Friend -- DNR
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!