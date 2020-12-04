Wolverines shut down Tri County

DEWITT -- A post move by Mason Combs with time expiring in regulation allowed Wilber-Clatonia to force overtime against Tri County Thursday night.

The Wolverines would make enough free throws down the stretch in overtime to pull away for the 55-49 win at Tri County High School.

It was the season opener for both rival schools. Both teams are coming off winning seasons and are wanting more in 2020-21.

"We knew there would be some first game gitters with some positives and negatives," said Wilber-Clatonia coach Lucas Albrecht. "We shot ourselves in the foot with some wasted possessions in the first half, but they competed throughout."

Wilber-Clatonia jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the first quarter, but Tri County fought back to tie it at 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.

From that point on, neither team would gain more than a four point advantage until the beginning of the fourth quarter when a three pointer by Houston Broz gave Wilber-Clatonia a 31-25 lead.

Two free throws by Colton Jantzen and a three pointer by Gavin Weichel got Tri County back to within one point at 31-30.