Hot bats and tough pitching propels BHS to subdistrict win

YUTAN -- The Beatrice baseball team powered past Guardian Angels in the semifinals of the B-6 Subdistrict Tournament being hosted by Yutan.

Beatrice, the No. 2 seed in the subdistrict, defeated sixth-seeded Guardian Angels 10-0 in five innings Friday afternoon.

With the win, Beatrice advanced to the subdistrict final at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday against the winner of top-seeded Seward and fifth-seeded Seward.

Parker Tegtmeier pitched all five innings for the Orangemen, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out 12 and walking one.

The Orangemen offense wasted no time getting ahead against Guardian Angels. In the top of the first inning, Jaxson Blackburn led of with a double and then scored on Tucker Timmerman's monstrous home run over the left field fence, making it 2-0.

Austin Burroughs and Deegan Nelson got things rolling again with two singles and Caleb Jobman's two RBI double made it 4-0.

Beatrice got another run in the second inning. Jaxson Blackburn singled and scored on Max Reis' RBI double to make it 5-0.

The Orangemen would bust the game wide open in the fourth inning. Blackburn once again led it off with a single and eventually scored an a single by Reis. Timmerman was intentionally walked to put runners at first and third. Adam DeBoer's sacrifice fly made it 7-0.

Deegan Nelson walked and Shelton Crawford's pinch hit RBI single allowed another run to score making it 8-0. Trey Henning's RBI single extended the lead to 9-0.

Beatrice put the game away in the fifth inning. Blackburn, Reis and Timmerman all walked to load the bases and an error on the catcher allowed the winning run to score, enforcing the run rule.

Beatrice had 12 hits in the game. Blackburn had a double and two singles while Jobman and Reis had a double and a single each. Timmerman had a home run and Nelson, Crawford and Henning had a single each.

Beatrice improves to 16-4 on the season with the win.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.