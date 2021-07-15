How can you tell if you have a healthy ecosystem?

Discussions and concerns about the environment is more than just being politically correct. Being a concerned and conscientious outdoors enthusiast means being more than just an ethical hunter or angler and following the laws related to game and fish. It means paying attention to your surroundings and noticing potential problems that threaten the environment.
I was recently out doing some evening fishing with a couple of buddies and we heard a bullfrog. One of the individuals commented that he did not think he heard bullfrogs as often as he did as a kid and wondered why. That started quite a conversation.
Scientists have documented a decline in the population of frogs, salamanders and toads around North America and the world for the last three decades. The causes and their individual impacts are still not totally understood, but my fishing buddy was right. He probably doesn’t hear as many frogs as he used to.
A study by the National Geographic Society shows that loss of habitat, the introduction of exotic or invasive species, commercial and residential developments and water pollution are working in concert to decimate the world's amphibians.
Another discovery was a fungal infection called chytridio¬mycosis that is impacting the problem. Chytridio¬mycosis was wiping out amphibians in Costa Rica back in the 1980s, but biologists did not know that at the time. When frogs started dying in big numbers in Australia and Central America in the mid-1990s, scientists discovered the fungus. It attacks keratin, a key structural protein in an animal's skin and mouthparts, perhaps hampering oxygen exchange and control of water and salts in the body.
This is a very serious problem. Even if there was a vaccine for this ailment, it would be impossible to vaccinate all the amphibians in the world. We can’t even manage to get everyone to get a vaccination for Covid-19. Chytridio¬mycosis will have to run its course. Nature is sometimes harsh and this is a prime example of only the strong will survive.
An ecosystem is a component of nature that can be defined. An example might be a swamp, wetland, tall grass prairie or evergreen forest. It has boundaries that can be demarcated and recognized. It is the sum of all organisms, soil and water within that area that make it work. A healthy ecosystem is balanced and maintains a state of equilibrium. Take one or two of the elements of the ecosystem out of the equation and things start to go downhill.
A healthy ecosystem has lots of species diversity and is less likely to be seriously damaged by human interaction or natural disasters as long as all the components are in place. Every species has a niche in its ecosystem and working together in a balance to maintain the health of the wetland, swamp, desert, forest…whatever.
Take the pond ecosystem we were fishing for example, the sun hits the water and helps the algae and aquatic plants grow. Algae and plants produce oxygen for animals like fish, and provide food for microscopic animals. Small fish eat the microscopic animals, absorb oxygen with their gills and expel carbon dioxide, which plants then use to grow. Take just the algae out of the process and everything else would be impacted even though it doesn’t seem like that big of a deal.
Frogs and other amphibians have been part of ponds, streams, lakes and rivers for 350 million years or so. They have survived all the climate and environmental changes the earth has undergone that caused many other species to go extinct. A worldwide decline in their numbers could lead to some serious problems.
In the pond we were fishing, the fact that bullfrogs were there tell me it is a healthy ecosystem. Frogs absorb moisture and other elements through their skin. If the water were polluted, frogs are quite often one of the first species to die off. A deformed frog may be an indicator of an unhealthy ecosystem and worth looking into more seriously.
Enjoy your time outdoors, but keep an eye open for things that could impact the environment and report them to an agency like the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission so the appropriate steps can be taken to mitigate a problem.
Skills Workshop
My apologies…I should have had this note in sooner. The registration deadline is now! Ladies…if you would like to learn more about the outdoors and the skills involved in outdoor activities, in a relaxed and friendly environment, check this out. You can meet people with similar interests, and obtain a greater appreciation of the outdoor world.
Events are open to women ages 14 and older (minors must be accompanied by an adult 18 years of age or older). You will gain hands-on experience and develop skills you need to you’re your time in the outdoors more fun!
The dates are August 6 – 8 at the Carol Joy Holling Conference Canter and Retreat near Ashland. Cost is $105 and that inculdes everything you need to your classes, all meals and lodging. Choose from 20 different classes. Check out all the details at https://omahawito.weebly.com and download the flyer. I’ve been asked to be an instructor at the event so I hope to see you there!