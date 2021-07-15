How can you tell if you have a healthy ecosystem?

This is a very serious problem. Even if there was a vaccine for this ailment, it would be impossible to vaccinate all the amphibians in the world. We can’t even manage to get everyone to get a vaccination for Covid-19. Chytridio¬mycosis will have to run its course. Nature is sometimes harsh and this is a prime example of only the strong will survive.

An ecosystem is a component of nature that can be defined. An example might be a swamp, wetland, tall grass prairie or evergreen forest. It has boundaries that can be demarcated and recognized. It is the sum of all organisms, soil and water within that area that make it work. A healthy ecosystem is balanced and maintains a state of equilibrium. Take one or two of the elements of the ecosystem out of the equation and things start to go downhill.

A healthy ecosystem has lots of species diversity and is less likely to be seriously damaged by human interaction or natural disasters as long as all the components are in place. Every species has a niche in its ecosystem and working together in a balance to maintain the health of the wetland, swamp, desert, forest…whatever.