How do you know when ice is unsafe?

We are experiencing Nebraska’s on-again-off-again winter weather cycle. We’ve had some very cold weather and last week we had very warm temperatures for January. Back when we had the cold weather, we had a decent layer of ice cover many bodies of water in Nebraska. However, warmer temperatures can threaten ice safety.

As I have written about before, the strongest ice forms in very cold temperatures and calm winds over a long period of time…several days. Water molecules form very strong bolds under these conditions. This is what we hope for in icefishing.

We had these types of conditions to build enough ice to get the icefishing season underway. This ‘strong ice’ often has a blue cast to it and you can see through it to a great extent. It is generally not clear, like glass, but you can often see structures on the bottom of a lake or see forms of fish moving under the ice!

Ice that forms in fluctuating temperatures and conditions that involve wind tends to be weaker ice. One of the characteristics of this kind of ice is that it appears cloudy or grayish. The grayish look is from thousands of tiny bubbles being trapped in the ice. These bubbles are voids and that means that weaker bonds are created between water molecules and therefore weaker ice. This is the type of ice we generally have locally.

I have also mentioned before in articles that ice is a very interesting phenomenon. On lake and ponds, ice forms on calm water from the shores and stretches out into the body of water. A thin layer of ice will form and spread across the surface, and then downward. The surface or primary ice forms first. Secondary ice forms below the primary ice in a direction parallel to the direction of residual heat flow in the body of water.

In rivers and in lakes that have a continual flow from inlet to outlet, ice which forms on moving water tends to be less uniform and less stable than ice which forms on calm water. Ice jams form when broken chunks of ice pile up along bridges or dams, are the greatest ice hazard on rivers. Ice jams can form at outlet structures of lakes. Ice jams or ice dams can cause water to back up and cause flooding and damage structures in or near the river.

Where I was set up in central Nebraska for deer camp last week, I studied the ice on a small lake and on the Platte River, which was not far away. I was out near the lake last Saturday morning and could feel the ice shifting on the lake and hear it as it cracked. The cracks were not big enough to see, but you could hear a crack run the length of the lake. The sound that it makes reminds me of whales singing. It is impressive!

While the sounds associated with moving ice are quite interesting, it also means that the ice is losing its strength. Continued mild temperatures will further weaken the ice!

Another thing I noticed was water forming on the surface. As the day warmed, surface ice melted a little and caused water to pool on top of the ice. This water will often re-freeze overnight, but it is never as strong as the original ice sheet.

I also noticed places in the ice where the surface water had found a spot to drain through the ice and back to the lake. Water will find any hole, crack or fissure and drain back into the lake below the ice. Running water will further erode the ice as water passes through the ice. This is a sign that the ice is becoming unstable.

One spot that I found had a pair of these ‘drain holes’ already letting water back into the lake. You could see where the surface water had made its way to the hole and was cutting channels in the ice.

The random flow pattern of the water made these drain holes looks like anything but a drain hole. Study the picture that came with this column and know what to look for. This is a definite sign that the ice is thinning and will become unstable!

The warmer temperatures we had earlier this week has only made the quality of the ice more questionable. If you are still trying to do any icefishing this week, be extra cautious. Your life may depend on it!

Be careful out there!

