This will be of interest to anyone who uses trail cameras. I know there are several hunters in the Beatrice area, particularly deer hunters, who hunt occasionally in Kansas. On March 9, 2023, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KWDP) voted to prohibit use of both cellular and conventional trail cameras on all public lands in the state. This move aligns them with 14 other states banning trail camera use in some capacity. The ban will apply year-round on all public lands owned and managed by the KDWP.

The concept of trail cameras, or something akin to them, has been around for a long time. In the late 1800s, George Shiras developed a system to take photos of wildlife in the field without disturbing them. It was such a novel concept that his photos were published in 1906 in National Geographic. Since that time, trail cameras have become smaller, cheaper, easier to use and prolific! As a result, more people can place one on a tree to see what’s moving nearby. But there’s a big difference between one or two cameras on a game trail and hundreds of cameras in an area watched by dozens of hunters.

Nevada Chief Game Warden Tyler Turnipseed expressed his concern for the sheer number of cameras and camera owners checking on them. “We hear of individuals putting out as many as 300 cameras to cover every water source in a hunt unit, or series of hunt units,” wrote Turnipseed. “While this may not be much of a problem in areas with abundant water, Nevada has many dry, desert hunt areas with very few water sources in an entire mountain range.” Turnipseed also brought up the issue that some hunters will come into water sources to check their cameras while other hunters are actively hunting during a season. That is a safety issue and could be considered hunter harassment. Even in the off season, that many people moving in/out of an area disrupts the normal routine of all game in the area.

About three percent of Kansas lands are considered public land. That doesn’t sound like much, but it is more than Nebraska! According KDPW Public Information Officer Nadia Marji, the ban applies to all KDPW lands and waters, 28 state parks and roughly 300,000 acres of public Wildlife Areas, as well as the 1.4 million acres of leased private property enrolled in Kansas’ Walk-in Hunting Access Program. “The regulation will go into effect upon publication in the Kansas Register,” Marji said. “Deer hunters can expect this regulation to be enforced come this fall.”

Kansas has been known for producing some of the country’s biggest and best whitetail bucks. Trail cameras have been allowed in the past but the state is seeing evidence of hunting lands becoming infested with trail cams. So much so that it’s seven-member wildlife commission voted unanimously to ban the use of game cameras on public land in the Sunflower State. The bans will not impact private lands but will apply to all KDWP properties.

This issue focuses on technological advances used in sport hunting. Kansas has now joined 14 other states in banning trail cameras for hunting use. The new regulation reads: “No person shall place, maintain, or use a trail or game camera on department lands, or any images or video from a trail or game camera including location, time, or date, for any purpose on department lands and waters including walk-in hunting areas (WIHA) and integrated WIHAs. For the purpose of this regulation, ‘trail or game camera’ shall include any remote motion-activated or infrared camera in which the shutter is activated by sound triggers, proximity sensation, radio transmitters, or a self-timer built into the trail or game camera.”

"This leads to the broader discussion about technology and how rapidly it's changing," said KDWP Commissioner Warren Gfeller of Russell. "It seems like every change in technology we consider always gives the advantage to the hunter.” Gfeller then went on to note that these technological advances seem to be coming faster and faster, and he'd like for the KDWP Commission to have future dedicated discussions about technology and its context within hunting’s Fair Chase principles.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department Commission was the latest state to ban trail cameras. It voted unanimously to ban trail cameras beginning in 2022, “…for the purpose of taking or aiding in the take of wildlife or locating wildlife for the purpose of taking or aiding in the take of wildlife.” Then early last year, the Utah Wildlife Board, which makes rule-change recommendations to the state’s Division of Wildlife Resources, voted to ban the use of trail cameras and some other electronics in hunting through most of the big game hunting seasons.

So where do hunting organizations, like the Boone & Crocket Club stand on this issue? The Boone & Crockett Club does have a policy on the use of wireless trail cameras, which states, “The use of any technology that delivers real-time data (including photos) to target or guide a hunter to any species or animal in a manner that elicits an immediate (real-time) response by the hunter is not permitted.”

“If a hunter uses real-time data animal location data from collared game animals, drones, or cell phones to kill an animal, those actions violate the basis of fair chase,” says Justin Spring, Boone and Crockett Club’s director of big game records. “Using collar data or trail cam images for scouting purposes is one thing. Yet knowing the exact location of an animal before you even start hunting is another thing altogether.”

Collar data may be an unfamiliar concept to some. Here is the short explanation. Radio transmitting collars are used by many wildlife agencies to track the movements of animals. In some cases, that data can be accessed by the public via a website. If you have a cell phone and a good cellular signal, you can go into the field and pull up the data for an animal you are hunting and know where it is and which way it is moving in real time. That is what Mr. Spring was talking about.

It is something to ponder. Is Nebraska going to be the next state to ban this type of technology? Not according to the NGPC personnel I talked to in Lincoln. As of now, there are no discussions taking place on this topic. We’ll see what the future brings.