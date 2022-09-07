Lady O beats Lincoln NW, Malcolm

LINCOLN -- The Beatrice softball team picked up two wins on the road Tuesday night.

In a triangular at Lincoln Northwest, Beatrice beat host team Lincoln Northwest 12-2 before defeating Malcolm 5-2.

Kelby Rupprecht pitched the first game against Lincoln Northwest, going four innings and giving up two earned runs on three hits while striking out six and walking two.

Beatrice scored eight runs in the first inning. Avery Barnard, Riley Schwisow and Sadie Hereth led off by all walking to load the bases. Paisley Belding's sacrifice fly made it 1-0.

A walk to Delanie Roeder re-loaded the bases and a two-RBI single by Jane DeBoer made it 3-0. Another two-RBI single by Lucy DeBoer made it 5-0.

Jordyn Vanschoiack walked and a fielder's choice brought in another run. Barnard then blasted a two-run home run, making it 8-0.

In the second inning, Hereth led off with a double and scored on Roeder's RBI triple. Lucy DeBoer's sacrifice fly brought in another run to make it 10-0.

Lincoln Northwest got their two runs in the bottom of the second.

In the top of the third, Callie Schwisow doubled and scored on Layla Boyko's RBI triple. A ground out allowed Boyko to score, making it 12-2. The Beatrice defense would hold Lincoln Northwest scoreless in the top of the fourth, making the final score 12-2.

In the 5-2 win over Malcolm, Boyko pitched two innings, giving up one unearned run on two hits while striking out three and walking none. Riley Schwisow pitched three innings, giving up one unearned run on five hits while striking out one and walking none.

Beatrice jumped out to a 1-0 lead when Riley Schwisow blasted a solo home run in the top of the first.

They added two more runs in the top of the third. Callie Schwisow and Barnard led off with singles and Riley Schwisow walked to load the bases with nobody out. Hereth's two-RBI single made it 3-0.

Malcolm rallied for a run in the bottom of the third to make it 3-1. In the top of the fifth, Riley Schwisow doubled and then scored on Roeder's two-run home run, making it 5-1.

Malcolm got a run in the bottom of the fifth, but that would be the last of the scoring, making the final score 5-2.

The Beatrice softball team improves to 10-3 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday when they host Seward.

Other Sunland softball scores CCV 9, Wilber-Clatonia 6 Fairbury 18, Auburn 8 Norris 15, Elkhorn North 4