Lady O falls to Lincoln Lutheran in subdistrict semis

FIRTH -- The Beatrice girls soccer season came to an end after a 6-0 loss to Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central in the B-6 Subdistrict semifinals at Norris High School.

Lincoln Lutheran was able to score three goals in the first 10 minutes, forcing the Lady O to play from behind the entire match. They trailed 4-0 at the half and gave up two additional goals in the second half.

Beatrice Coach Bryan Heinz said he was happy with how the girls played considering the circumstances. The game was delayed 30 minutes by lightning and then was played almost entirely in a steady rainfall. Heinz said there were even small ice pellets coming down during warmups.

"It was my opinion and I think the other coach's opinion -- we couldn't figure out why we were playing," Heinz said. "The girls played well considering the circumstances. We made some early mistakes and corrected them right away, but we just couldn't put any offense together."

Heinz said he was at a loss for words as to why they played the match Monday night.

"That's not the way a district tournament should be played out," Heinz said. "They schedule multiple game times for the purpose of inclement weather and they failed to use it. It was frustrating because the kids could have gotten hurt."

The loss ends Beatrice's season after posting a 6-10 record, which is identical to their record last year.

"This was supposed to be a rebuilding year after graduating all those seniors last year," Heinz said. "But these girls were able to grind it out, winning four games in either overtime or a shoot out. We only had about two subs, so these girls played a lot of minutes and some played every single minute of every single game the entire season. To be able to do that shows their grit and toughness."

As opposed to the abundance of seniors lost last year, Beatrice will lose just three seniors from this year's team, two of which were starters. Heinz said those starters, Jaidyn Vanschoiack and Lupita Cuevas, will be difficult to replace.

"We didn't have many seniors this year, but the ones we did have were important," Heinz said. "They were just great leaders. Jaidyn and Lupita took on the roles as captains and kept this team together. Our team's fight came because of those two leaders."

With so many younger players returning, though, Heinz hopes the future is bright for his squad.

"It's nice thinking about the incredible opportunity we have with our youth coming up," Heinz said. "This season has been a good foundation for them to build on."

Heinz said he also appreciates the willingness of his young players stepping up to help build the program.

"We've had some young girls step into big roles," Heinz said. "That's that's big for a program that is struggling to find athletes to come out and play. Hopefully the success we saw from this young team will welcome more success in the future."

Lincoln Lutheran, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, was scheduled to play top-seeded Norris Tuesday night for the subdistrict championship.

