HASTINGS -- The Beatrice softball team picked up two wins at the Hastings Invite on Saturday.

They opened with a 5-1 win over McCook and then beat Norris 4-3. In their last game, they lost to Lincoln Pius X 3-0.

In the win over McCook, Layla Boyko was the winning pitcher, pitching all six innings, giving up one earned run on six hits while striking out eight and walking two.

Beatrice's offense had six hits in the game - four of which were extra base hits. Brooke Gleason and Paisley Belding both homered in the game. Tatum Tempelmeyer had a double and a single, Callie Schwisow had a double and Delanie Roeder had a single.

Beatrice and Norris were tied 3-3 going into the bottom of the seventh inning. In the bottom of the seventh, Roeder led off with a single. After Norris recorded the first out of the inning, Belding was intentionally walked. Schwisow's RBI single brought in the winning run, making the final score 4-3.

Jada Berke pitched 6.2 innings, giving up three earned runs on three hits while striking out three and walking two. Boyko picked up the win by getting the last out in the top of the seventh.

In addition to her game-winning single, Schwisow also homered in the game. Roeder had two singles while Tempelmeyer had a double and Belding and Jordyn Vanschoiack had a single each.

Norris' big offensive blow was a three-run, game-tying home run by Hailey McMurray in the top of the sixth.

In the final game, Lincoln Pius X scored a single run in each of the first three innings to take a 3-0 lead over Beatrice. The Lady O offense would never get going in the 3-0 loss.

Boyko pitched the first three innings for Beatrice, giving up three earned runs on seven hits while striking out two and walking two. Berke pitched three innings, giving up no earned runs on one hit while striking out two and walking none.

Beatrice had six hits in the game -- all singles. Tempelmeyer and Lucy DeBoer had two singles each while Belding and Haley Loomis had one single each.

Beatrice is now 9-5 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to Ralston.

