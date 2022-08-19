Lady O softball sweeps season opener

The Beatrice softball season got off to a hot start with a two game sweep in their season opener.

The Lady O hosted a triangular on Thursday. They defeated Southern 8-0 in five innings in the opener of the triangular before defeating Norris 6-4 in the nightcap.

The games were played on Beatrice's brand new field, which was donated by the Beatrice Kiwanis Club. It's located in the same spot as the old field at Hannibal Park and a ribbon cutting was held prior to Thursday's triangular.

Against Southern, Layla Boyko pitched all five innings, giving up no runs on three hits while striking out 10 and walking two.

Beatrice jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Avery Barnard and Delanie Roeder led off the inning with back-to-back singles. Paisley Belding's two-RBI double made it 2-0.

In the second inning, Madison Laflin reached on an error and scored on Jordyn Vanschoiack's two-run home run, making it 4-0. Two batters later, Roeder hit a solo home run to make it 5-0.

The Lady O went scoreless in the third inning, but got the offense going again in the fourth inning. With one out, Vanschoiack walked, Barnard singled and Roeder's two-RBI double made it 7-0

Beatrice put the game away in the fifth inning. With one out, Sadie Hereth walked, Jane DeBoer was hit by a pitch and Boyko's RBI double made it 8-0, which ended the game due to the run rule.

Roeder led the offense for Beatrice with a home run, a double, a single, three RBI's and two runs scored. Barnard had two singles and two runs scored. Vanschoiack had a home run, Boyko and Belding had a double each and Lucy DeBoer had a single.

Southern had three hits in the game -- all singles. Reegan Lauby, Taylor Trauernicht and Kendrea Troxel had a single each. Lauby pitched all five innings for the Lady Raiders.

In the 6-4 win over Norris, Riley Schwisow pitched all six innings for the Lady O, giving up four earned runs on nine hits while striking out three and walking none.

Beatrice scored one run in the top of the first. Barnard led off with a walk and eventually scored on Belding's two-out RBI double to make it 1-0.

The Lady O would then score five runs in the second inning, all with two outs. Hereth led off the inning with a single, but the next two hitters would make outs. Vanschoiack walked and Barnard's RBI single brought the first run in.

Roeder then walked and Schwisow's three-run home run made it 6-0. That would be the last of the Lady O scoring, though.

Norris would try to climb back in it. In the third inning, Riane Hicks hit a solo home run to make it 6-1. Later in the inning, Alexis Bischoff and Brenli Solano both singled and both scored on Sage Burbach's two-RBI double, making it 6-3. Trinity Becher's RBI single made it 6-4, but that would be the end of the scoring threat.

Beatrice left the bases loaded in both the fourth and fifth innings, but it wouldn't matter as the Beatrice pitching and defense would hold on for the 6-4 win.

Offensively, Barnard had three singles, two RBI's and two runs scored. Belding had two doubles, Schwisow homered and Hereth and Jane DeBoer had a single each.

Hicks led the Norris offense with a home run and a single while Bischoff had two singles. Burbach had a double and Solano, Maisie Brown, Becher and Alexis Bryant had a single each.

Reese Behrends pitched five innings for Norris, giving up six earned runs on eight hits while striking out six and walking seven.

In the middle game of the triangular, Norris defeated Southern 12-0 in three innings.

Burbach had a home run, a double, three RBI's and two runs scored. Autumn Schoen had two singles and three RBI's. Brenli Solano had two singles, Bischoff had a double while Becher, Hicks and Addison Burbach had a single each.

Solano pitched all three innings for Norris, giving up no runs on one hit while striking out four.

Trauernicht had the one hit for Southern -- a single.

The Beatrice softball team will be in action again on Saturday when they travel to a triangular in Grand Island where they will play Northwest and Hastings. Norris will host Crete on Tuesday. Southern will host Aquinas Catholic on Saturday.

Other Sunland scores

Freeman 9, Fairbury 1