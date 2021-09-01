Lady O sweeps Plattsmouth in home opener

The Beatrice volleyball team picked up a sweep in their home opener against Plattsmouth Tuesday at the Ozone.

The Lady O would dominate the first two sets before having to come from behind in the third set to win the match 25-13, 25-18, 25-22.

With the win, Beatrice improves to 2-0 on the young season. Beatrice coach Melissa Carper was happy with Tuesday's match, saying the team is looking very comfortable.

"Even though this is pretty much a whole new squad from last year and people are playing different positions, they seem comfortable and calm," Carper said. "Usually it takes four or five games to get to that point, so I"m very pleased with how they are gelling together. Everybody knows their role and that's every coach's dream."

In the first set, Beatrice motored out to an early 4-1 lead after early blocks from Annie Gleason and Ellie Jurgens.

Beatrice still led 7-5 before going on a 6-0 run to make it 13-5 and force a Plattsmouth timeout. Jurgens, ChelseaLeners and Gleason all had kills during that run.

The Lady O would score two more points out of the timeout to extend their lead to 10. They would extend it to 19-7, forcing another Plattsmouth timeout before coasting for the 25-13 win.