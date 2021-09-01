Lady O sweeps Plattsmouth in home opener

The Beatrice volleyball team picked up a sweep in their home opener against Plattsmouth Tuesday at the Ozone.
The Lady O would dominate the first two sets before having to come from behind in the third set to win the match 25-13, 25-18, 25-22.
With the win, Beatrice improves to 2-0 on the young season. Beatrice coach Melissa Carper was happy with Tuesday's match, saying the team is looking very comfortable.
"Even though this is pretty much a whole new squad from last year and people are playing different positions, they seem comfortable and calm," Carper said. "Usually it takes four or five games to get to that point, so I"m very pleased with how they are gelling together. Everybody knows their role and that's every coach's dream."
In the first set, Beatrice motored out to an early 4-1 lead after early blocks from Annie Gleason and Ellie Jurgens.
Beatrice still led 7-5 before going on a 6-0 run to make it 13-5 and force a Plattsmouth timeout. Jurgens, ChelseaLeners and Gleason all had kills during that run.
The Lady O would score two more points out of the timeout to extend their lead to 10. They would extend it to 19-7, forcing another Plattsmouth timeout before coasting for the 25-13 win.
Beatrice jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second set behind kills from Leners and Kiera Busboom. Plattsmouth would battle back to tie the game at 8-8, but four straight points including a double block, an ace serve by Jurgens and a kill by Leners made it 12-8.
Beatrice maintained a 15-12 lead before back-to-back double blocks by Busboom and Gleason and a kill by Jurgens made it 18-12. Beatrice wasn't finished with the run, though, as a Plattsmouth error and two straight kills by Gleason would make it 21-12. Beatrice would go on to win the set 25-18.
The third set proved to be most challenging as Plattsmouth would lead for a majority of it. They vaulted out to a 12-6 lead, forcing an early Lady O timeout. While trailing 13-7, Beatrice would score three of the next four points to make it 14-10. Emily Allen had all three of those kills during the run.
Plattsmouth re-extended their lead to 16-10, but a Plattsmouth error and two ace serves by Jurgens made it 16-13, forcing a Plattsmouth timeout.
Plattsmouth still led 19-15 before Beatrice would got on a 4-0 run to tie it. Gleason had two kills during the run while Busboom and Jurgens had a kills each.
After a Plamttsouth timeout, back to back ace serves by Leners gave Beatrice a 21-19 lead. Plattsmouth got back within one at 21-20, 22-21 and 23-22, but a kill by Jurgens and an error by Plattsmouth would put the set away 25-22.
"The third set is always the hardest," Carper said. "Teams don't give up and Plattsmouth wasn't going to give up. But beating a team that third time is always more difficult than the first two."
Beatrice got production from a plethora of hitters as Jaiden Coudeyras once again spread the ball around.
"We are getting kills from a lot of girls instead of from just a few," Carper said. "Which is great, because it keeps our opponents guessing."
Beatrice will host their home invitational on Saturday where they will open against Omaha Duchesne at 9 a.m.
"Knowing Duchesne's tradition -- we've got some work to do," Carper said. "We've got some fundamental things to work on before those three games on Saturday, but how we prepare will determine if we're 5-0 come next Tuesday -- which is our goal."