Lady O tennis opens season with win

The Beatrice girls tennis team opened their season on Thursday against Crete.

The Lady O won the dual over the Cardinals 7-2 at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.

"It was a successful dual to open the season," said Beatrice Coach Christy Strubel. "We need to keep working hard to become more competitive and consistent with our play."

The No. 2 doubles team of Haley Price and Shelby Buck won their match 8-3 while the No. 3 doubles team of Ashton Strubel and Sonia Benavides won their match 8-5.

"The No. 2 and No. 3 doubles teams played consistently and worked very well together," Strubel said.

The No. 1 singles team of Olivia Pfeiffer and Avery Plessel battled to an 8-8 tie in their match before losing a tiebreaker 7-3.

"The No. 1 doubles team worked very hard," Strubel said. "They lost in a tiebreaker that could have gone either way."

In singles action, No. 1 singles player Olivia Pfeiffer won her match 8-6.

"Olivia had a knock out match against Crete's No. 1 singles player," Strubel said. "She fought for every point and had some very skillful shots in the match."