Lady O tennis opens season with win

The Beatrice girls tennis team opened their season on Thursday against Crete.
The Lady O won the dual over the Cardinals 7-2 at Hannibal Park in Beatrice.
"It was a successful dual to open the season," said Beatrice Coach Christy Strubel. "We need to keep working hard to become more competitive and consistent with our play."
The No. 2 doubles team of Haley Price and Shelby Buck won their match 8-3 while the No. 3 doubles team of Ashton Strubel and Sonia Benavides won their match 8-5.
"The No. 2 and No. 3 doubles teams played consistently and worked very well together," Strubel said.
The No. 1 singles team of Olivia Pfeiffer and Avery Plessel battled to an 8-8 tie in their match before losing a tiebreaker 7-3.
"The No. 1 doubles team worked very hard," Strubel said. "They lost in a tiebreaker that could have gone either way."
In singles action, No. 1 singles player Olivia Pfeiffer won her match 8-6.
"Olivia had a knock out match against Crete's No. 1 singles player," Strubel said. "She fought for every point and had some very skillful shots in the match."
No. 3 singles player Haley Price won her match 8-1.
"Haley's consistency in her play really helped her with each point," Strubel said. "She kept a calm mind and really outplayed her opponent."
In No. 4 singles action, Shelby Buck won her match 8-0 while Ashton Strubel won her No. 5 singles match 8-3. JuJu Hemmingsen battled to an 8-8 tie in her No. 6 singles match before winning a 7-5 tiebreaker.
At No. 2 singles, Avery Plessel fell in her match 8-3.
The Lady O will be in action again on Tuesday when they host a dual with Lincoln High at Hannibal Park at 4 p.m.
"We still have a lot of skills to dust off and develop," Strubel said. "A majority of our team is very new to the sport and there are some fundamentals that we need to hone in practice. Working on our mental game is going to be just as important as our physical game this season."