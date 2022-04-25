Lady O track finishes runner-up at York Invite

The Beatrice girls track team finished runner-up at the York Invite on Saturday while the Orangemen finished fifth.

The Lady O scored 108 points, which put them behind Norris' 127 points. Seward finished third with 92 and Waverly was fourth with 79.

The Orangemen finished with 35 points. Waverly won the boys division with 190 while Norris was second with 128, Seward was third with 81 and York was fourth with 37.

Top six finishes for the Lady O include Morgan Mahoney finishing first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.22 and second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.62.

Avery Barnard finished third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.39 and third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.71. Barnard also finished second in the long jump with a jump of 16-06.

Madeline Swanson finished first in the pole vault with a vault of 10-06. Jaelynne Kosmos finished third in the long jump with a jump of 16-00.25 and third in the triple jump with a jump of 32-11.50. Morgan Maschamm finished fifth in the long jump with a jump of 15-07.

Addie Hatcliff finished third in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:38.45. Riley Schwisow finished fourth in the 300-hurdles with a time of 51.39 and second in the triple jump with a jump of 33-00.50.

Taylin Bent finished sixth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:08.05. Chelsea Leners finished sixth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:43.68. Makenna Blum finished fifth in the pole vault with a vault of 9-06.

The Lady O 400-relay team of Riley Schwisow, Avery Barnard, Anna Gleason and Morgan Mahoney finished first with a time of 50.72.The 1,600-relay team of Mahoney, Addie Hatcliff, Josie Frerichs and Madeline Swanson finished second with a time of 4:20.84.

The Beatrice girls, 3,200-relay team of Swanson, Frerichs, Leners and Addison Perrett finished third with a time of 10:29.74.

Top six finishes for the Orangemen include Preston Witulski finishing second in the pole vault with a vault of 13-00 and first in the long jump with a jump of 21-05.75. Evan Coon finished fifth in the pole vault with a vault of 12-00 and fifth in the triple jump with a jump of 38-06.

Taylor Schaaf finishing fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.45. Josiah Quinones finished sixth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:16.41 and fifth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:04.82. Brock Ostdiek finished fourth in the discus with a throw of 133-06.

Top six finishes for the Norris girls include Taylor Bredthauer finishing second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.35 and first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.43. Bredthauer also finished first in the long jump with a jump of 17-04.

Ellie Thomas finished first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:29.39 and fourth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:52.03. Kendall Zavala finished second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:33.39 and second in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:36.41.

Rosie Hadley finished third in the 400-meter dash for the Lady Titans with a time of 1:05.56. Anistyn Rice finished tied for second in the high jump with a jump of 4-10. Chloe Bischoff finished third in the pole vault with a vault of 10-00.

Jordyn Williams finished fourth in the long jump with a jump of 15-10.75 and first in the triple jump with a jump of 34-03.50. Gracie Kircher finished fifth in the discus with a throw of 116-11.50 and second in the shot put with a throw of 37-08.

Sage Burbach finished first in the shot put with a throw of 43-01.50 and Kate Osterhaus finished sixth in the shot put with a throw of 34-00.

The Lady Titan 400-relay team of Alivia Hausmann, Gracie Kircher, Rosie Hadley and Taylor Bredthauer finished second with a time of 50.78.

Top six finishes for the Norris boys include Trevor Ozenbaugh finishing second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.06 and second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.62. Cooper Hausmann finished fifth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.38 and third in the high jump with a jump of 5-10.

Zach Pittman finished third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 51.68 while Austin Madsen finished fourth in the same event with a time of 52.12. Tanner Cooper finished second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:07.62 and first in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:44.32. Noah Pomajzl finished fifth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:13.21

Norris' Tanner Languis finished third in the 110-hurdles with a time of 16.27 and third in the 300-hurdles with a time of 44.59. Trent Jones finished fourth in the 110-hurdles with a time of 16.69. Vince Colson finished sixth in the 110-hurdles with a time of 17.18 and sixth in the 300-hurdles with a time of 46.22.

Eli VanBrocklin finished sixth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:20.35. Brooks Helen finished fifth in the high jump with a jump of 5-08. Mitchell Jacobs finished third in the pole vault with a vault of 12-06.

Micah Langston finished third in the long jump with a jump of 20-03 and sixth in the triple jump with a jump of 37-08.75. Myles Hoehne finished fifth in the long jump with a jump of 19-05.25. Everett Clang finished sixth in the long jump with a jump of 18-06.50. Dietric Borchardt finished fourth in the triple jump with a jump of 39-05.

Eli Holt finished first in the shot put with a throw of 49-08 and Lukas Witt finished sixth in the same event with a throw of 43-05.50.

Norris' 400-relay team of Trevor Ozenbaugh, Cooper Cerny, Christian Flanders and Cooper Hausmann finished second with a time of 44.19. The 1,600-relay team of Austin Madsen, Blake Macklin, Tanner Cooper and Zach Pittman finished second with a time of 3:32.42.

The Norris 3,200-relay team of Sam Talero, Riley Boonstra, Zach Pittman and Tanner Cooper finished third with a time of 8:52.54.

Top six finishes for the Fairbury girls include Sam Starr finishing fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:05.91 and third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:34.19.

Jami Mans finished third in the 100-hurdles with a time of 16.65 and fourth in the pole vault with a vault of 9-06. Emily Huss finished sixth in the 100-hurdles with a time of 17.31 and fifth in the 300-hurdles with a time of 51.86.

Cobie Cole finished tied for second in the high jump with a jump of 4-10. Allison Davis finished tied for second in the high jump with a jump of 4-10. Mikya Lierman finished second in the pole vault with a vault of 10-06.

Top six finishes for the Fairbury boys include James Olds finishing sixth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.72 and Devon Carel finishing sixth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 53.14 and fourth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:11.89. Jax Biehl finished sixth in the high jump with a jump of 5-06.

Alex Buxton finished second in the 110-hurdles with a time of 15.96 and fifth in the 300-hurdles with a time of 45.23.

The Beatrice track and field teams will be in action again on Thursday when they travel to the Crete Invite.

YOWELL CLASSIC At York BOYS TEAM SCORES: Waverly 190, Norris 128, Seward 81, York 37, Beatrice 35, Crete 30, Fairbury 23. BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Schere, Waverly, :10.83; 2. Ozenbaugh, Norris, :11.06; 3. Johnson, Waverly, :11.28; 200--1. Schere, Waverly, :22.16; 2. Ozenbaugh, Norris, :22.62; 3. Jenkins, Waverly, :22.93; 400--1. Leuenberger, Waverly, :50.78; 2. Heffelfinger, Waverly, :51.01; 3. Pittman, Norris, :51.68; 800--1. Murray, Waverly, 2:01.57; 2. Cooper, Norris, 2:07.62; 3. Bowker, Waverly, 2:10.02; 1,600--1. Cooper, Norris, 4:44.32; 2. Pinneo, York, 4:49.80; 3. Nottingham, Seward, 4:54.47; 3,200--1. Pinneo, York, 10:30.51; 2. Nottingham, Seward, 10:39.95; 3. Dyer, Seward, 10:49.37; 110 hurdles--1. Wingrove, Waverly, :14.98; 2. Buxton, Fairbury, :15.96; 3. Languis, Norris, :16.27; 300 hurdles--1. Wingrove, Waverly, :40.40; 2. Sukup, Seward, :43.50; 3. Languis, Norris, :44.59; 400 relay--1. Waverly (Jenkins, Rose, Johnson, Schere), :43.92; 2. Norris (Ozenbaugh, Cerney, Flanders, Hausmann), :44.19; 3. Seward (Sukup, Frazey, Brooks, Matthias), :46.33; 1,600 relay--1. Waverly (Smith, Leuenberger, Murray, Heffelfinger), 3:26.34; 2. Norris (Madsen, Macklin, Cooper, Pittman), 3:32.42; 3. Seward (Else, Frazey, Classen, Sukup), 3:45.28; 3,200 relay--1. Waverly (Connot, Kasparek, Bowker, Murray), 8:34.92; 2. Seward (Dyer, Hochstein, Peery, Nottingham), 8:42.31; 3. Norris (Talero, Boonstra, Pittman, Cooper), 8:52.54. High jump--1. Scott, Waverly, 6-0; 2. Burhoop, Waverly, 6-0; 3. Hausmann, Norris, 5-10; pole vault--1. Knott, Seward, 13-6; 2. Witulski, Beatrice, 13-0; 3. Jacobs, Norris, 12-6; long jump--1. Witulski, Beatrice, 21-5¾; 2. Brooks, Seward, 20-3¾; 3. Langston, Norris, 20-3; triple jump--1. Wingrove, Waverly, 42-7; 2. Hartman, Waverly, 42-3¼; 3. Chica, Crete, 41-5½; discus--1. Bessler, Crete, 157-2; 2. Kastens, Waverly, 139-8; 3. Snodgrass, York, 137-5; shot put--1. Holt, Norris, 49-8; 2. Brown, Waverly, 49-2; 3. Bessler, Crete, 47-10. GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Norris 127, Beatrice 108, Seward 92, Waverly 79, York 49, Fairbury 46, Crete 25. GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Mahoney, Beatrice, :12.22; 2. Bredthauer, Norris, :12.35; 3. Barnard, Beatrice, :12.39; 200--1. Bredthauer, Norris, :25.43; 2. Mahoney, Beatrice, :25.62; 3. Barnard, Beatrice, :25.61; 400--1. Depalma, Waverly, 1:02.49; 2. Waldo, Waverly, 1:02.87; 3. Hadley, Norris, 1:05.56; 800--1. Thomas, Norris, 2:29.39; 2. Zavala, Norris, 2:33.39; 3. Starr, Fairbury, 2:34.19; 1,600--1. Stuckey, York, 5:21.59; 2. Zavala, Norris, 5:36.41; 3. Hatcliff, Beatrice, 5:38.45; 3,200--1. Stuckey, York, 11:51.11; 2. Hirschfeld, York, 11:53.52; 3. Greisen, Seward, 12:14.60; 100 hurdles--1. Maly, Crete, :16.27; 2. Miller, Seward, :16.39; 3. Mans, Fairbury, :16.65; 300 hurdles--1. Miller, Seward, :48.88; 2. Clarke, Waverly, :49.06; 3. Portwine, York, :51.36; 400 relay--1. Beatrice (Schwisow, Barnard, Gleason, Mahoney), :50.72; 2. Norris (Hausmann, Kircher, Hadley, Bredthauer), :50.78; 3. Seward (Craig, Schulz, Wang, Collins), :52.22; 1,600 relay--1. Waverly (Waldo, Clarke, Rice, Depalma), 4:16.27; 2. Beatrice (Mahoney, Hatcliff, Frerichs, Swanson), 4:20.84; 3. Seward (Collins, Schulz, Miller, Craig), 4:25.52; 3,200 relay--1. Waverly (Depalma, Benes, Gross, Waldo), 10:17.68; 2. Seward (Gottschalk, Beisel, Greisen, Sloup), 10:28.07; 3. Beatrice (Swanson, Frerichs, Leners, Perrett), 10:29.74. High jump--1. Miller, Seward, 5-2; T2. Cole, Fairbury, 4-10; T2. Davis, Fairbury, 4-10; T2. Rice, Norris, 4-10; pole vault--1. Swanson, Beatrice, 10-6; 2. Lierman, Fairbury, 10-6; 3. Bischoff, Norris, 10-0; long jump--1. Bredthauer, Norris, 17-4; 2. Barnard, Beatrice, 16-6½; 3. Kosmos, Beatrice, 16-¼; triple jump--1. Williams, Norris, 34-3½; 2. Schwisow, Beatrice, 33-½; 3. Kosmos, Beatrice, 32-11½; discus--1. Hibbert, Seward, 145-9; 2. Viger, Seward, 129-2; 3. Rasgorshek, Crete, 117-8½; shot put--1. Burbach, Norris, 43-1½; 2. Kircher, Norris, 37-8; 3. Hibbert, Seward, 34-9.

