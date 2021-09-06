 Skip to main content
Lady O volleyball host home invite
  • Updated
The Beatrice volleyball team hosted their home invite Saturday at the Ozone and went 1-2 on the day.

Beatrice's one win game against Omaha Gross. They swept the match 25-8, 25-18.  In their sixth place match, the Lady O suffered a 2-0 loss to Malcolm 25-18, 25-20.

The Lady O lost their opener Saturday morning to Omaha Duchesne 2-0.

The Beatrice volleyball team will be in action again on Thursday when they host Platteview at the Ozone.

For more photos from Beatrice's match against Omaha Duchesne Saturday morning, visit us online at beatricedailysun.com

Freeman Invite scores

Elmwood-Murdock def. Diller-Odell 25-12, 25-22

Sterling def. Pawnee City 25-10, 25-11

Johnson-Brock def. Freeman 25-10, 25-14

Freeman def. Pawnee City 25-22, 25-14

Freeman def. Sterling 25-18, 25-23

Sterling def. Deshler 23-25, 25-15, 25-20

Mead def. Diller-Odell 18-25, 25-16, 25-11

Other Sunland scores

Falls City SH def. HTRS 25-17, 25-11

HTRS def. Conestoga 25-17, 25-12

HTRS def. Wilber-Clatonia 25-10, 25-18

Yutan def. HTRS 25-21, 25-12

Lourdes CC def. Wilber-Clatonia 25-13, 23-25, 25-19

Weeping Water def. Wilber-Clatonia 25-23, 25-23

Wilber-Clatonia def. East Butler 25-23, 25-23

