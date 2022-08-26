Lady O volleyball splits triangular

The Beatrice volleyball team opened their season with a home triangular and was able to come away with a win and a loss.

The Lady O opened with sweep of Ashland-Greenwood 25-22, 25-23, but followed that up with a two set loss to Crete 25-17, 25-16.

In the first set against Ashland-Greenwood, Beatrice fell behind 10-5, forcing a Beatrice timeout. Brooklyn Schafer had two kills early on while Avery Martin and Ellie Jurgens had a block.

Ashland-Greenwood came out of the timeout with a 6-2 run with Beatrice's only points being a kill each from Schafer and Allen. That run made the score 16-7.

Beatrice would start to climb back into the match using a strong serving game. They went on a 7-1 run to make it 17-14. Kiera Busboom had two ace serves during the run while Schafer also had an ace serve.

That forced an Ashland-Greenwood timeout and out of that timeout, Annie Gleason had back-to-back kills ot make it 17-16.

Ashland-Greenwood got their lead back to three at 20-17, but the Lady fought back to tie it at 21-21. A kill by Shafer was the tying point and forced an Ashland-Greenwood timeout.

Out of the timeout, Allen had back-to-back kills to make it 23-21. With the score 24-22, Busboom would register a kill to put the set away 25-22.

In the second set, Beatrice jumped out to a 4-0 lead thanks to two ace serves by Ellie Jurgens and a kill by Annie Gleason.

Ashland-Greenwood got back within one at 5-4, but a 5-1 run by Beatrice made it 10-5. Martin and Busboom had kills during that run.

Ashland-Greenwood came back with three straight points to make it 10-8, forcing a Lady O timeout.

Out of the timeout, the Lady O went on a 6-2 run to make it 16-10. Schafer had two kills during the run while Jurgens and Allen had a kill each.

After two points from Ashland-Greenwood, Beatrice came back with two points, including a kill from Annie Gleason, making the score 18-12. That forced a timeout.

Busboom had an ace serve out of the timeout to make it 19-12, but Ashland-Greenwood came back with four straight points to make it 19-16, forcing a Beatrice timeout.

Annie Gleason got a kill out of the timeout and then an error by the visitors make it 21-16. Three straight points by Ashland-Greenwood, though, got them back in it at 21-19.

A block by Annie Gleason extended the lead to three, but two points from Ashland-Greenwood made it 22-21. A kill by Allen and an ace serve by Sophie Gleason got Beatrice to match point at 24-21.

Ashland-Greenwood scored two straight points to make it 24-23, but a kill by Allen would put the set away, giving Beatrice the match 2-0.

Beatrice Head coach Melissa Carper said her team showed they were able to battle through adversity in that first set.

"They were able to stick to the game plan and overcame that adversity," Carper said. "It showed two grit, especially for it being our first game. We didn't know a lot about Ashland-Greenwood and they got ahead of us, but I'm really proud of our girls and how they worked together and win that race to 25."

In the loss to Crete, Carper said her team just had too many errors.

"We know Crete had some hitters coming back, but we just had too many unforced errors and got ourselves into a hole," Carper said. "The girls did fight, but Crete just got into their powerful rotation and they were blocking us well. But we just had too many errors and we can fix those and be smarter and hopefully be ready for Crete again if we play them at subdistricts."

The Beatrice volleyball team will be in action again on Tuesday when they travel to Plattsmouth. They will host the Beatrice Invite on Sept. 3.

Other Sunland scores BDS def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-13, 25-15 (2-0) Wilber-Clatonia def. Tri County, 25-23, 25-20 (2-0) Palmyra def. Tri County, 25-12, 25-16 (2-0) Fairbury def. Freeman, 25-9, 25-16, 25-15 (3-0) Falls City def. Southern, 25-19, 25-7 (2-0) Johnson-Brock def. Southern, 25-10, 25-12 (2-0) JCC def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-20, 25-16 (2-0) Yutan def. JCC 24-26, 25-12, 25-16 (2-1) Pawnee City def. Friend, 25-15, 25-18 (2-0) Lewiston def. Pawnee City, 21-25, 26-24, 25-22 (2-1) Lewiston def. Friend, 25-21, 25-21 (2-0) Meridian def. Blue Hill, 25-20, 25-16, 25-22 (3-0) Norris def. Aurora, 25-23, 25-12 (2-0) Norris def. Wahoo, 25-16, 25-20 (2-0)