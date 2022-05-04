Lady O wins conference track championship

PLATTSMOUTH -- The Beatrice girls track and field team captured the Trailblazer Conference Championship on Tuesday.

The Lady O finished with 191 points, which was better than runner-up Platteview's 123 points. Plattsmouth was third with 97.

Morgan Mahoney finished first in the 100-meter dash for the Lady O with a time of 12.59 and first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.52.

Avery Barnard finished second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.65, second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.52 and first in the long jump with a jump of 15-10.25.

Madeline Swanson finished first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:28.41 and first in the pole vault with a vault of 11-00. Addie Hatcliff finished first in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:34.91.

Riley Schwisow finished first in the 100-hurdles with a time of 16.59 and second in the triple jump with a jump of 33-03. Jaelynne Kosmos finished first in the triple jump with a jump of 34-00.75, second in the long jump with a jump of 15-06.75 and third in the discus with a throw of 105-06.

Olivia Hatzenbuehler finished second in the 100-hurdles with a time of 17.05 and second in the 300-hurdles with a time of 51.76. Josie Frerichs finished fifth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:35.84.

Annie Gleason finished sixth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.60 and finished sixth in the high jump with a jump of 4-06. Delanie Roeder finished sixth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 30.08. Makenna Blum finished second in the pole vault with a vault of 10-00.

Morgan Maschmann finished third in the pole vault with a vault of 8-06 and third in the long jump with a jump of 15-01.75. Addison Perrett finished fourth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:56.28. Kendal Hein finished fifth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13:36.30.

The 400-relay team of Schwisow, Barnard, Gleason and Mahoney finished first with a time of 50.67. The 3,200-relay team of Swanson, Hatcliff, Chelsea Leners and Frerichs finished first with a time of 10:07.86.

The 1,600-relay team of Mahoney, Schwisow, Taylin Bent and Swanson finished third with a time of 4:28.68.

The Beatrice boys finished with 58 points, which was good enough for fourth place. Wahoo won the boys team championship with 200 while Platteview was second with 111 and Plattsmouth was third with 88.

Preston Witulski finished first in the pole vault with a vault of 13-06 and first in the long jump with a jump of 22-05.

Evan Coon finished third in the pole vault with a vault of 12-00 and fifth in the triple jump with a jump of 38-00.25. Matt Laflin finished fourth in the pole vault with a vault of 11-06.

Josiah Quinones finished fourth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:11.06 and sixth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:11.69. Taylor Schaaf finished fifth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.07. Treyson Russell finished third in the long jump with a jump of 19-08.25.

Brock Ostdiek finished third in the discus with a throw of 131-04 while Zackery Whitmore finished sixth in the discus with a throw of 125-02.

The conference meet concludes the regular season for the Beatrice boys and girls track and field teams. They will be in action again next Thursday when they compete at the Waverly Invite.

TRAILBLAZER CHAMPIONSHIPS At Plattsmouth BOYS TEAM SCORES: Wahoo 200, Platteview 111, Plattsmouth 88, Beatrice 58, Nebraska City 39, Ralston 28. BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100–1. Kuhl, Platteview, :11.12; 2. Sherman, Wahoo, :11.21; 3. Swahn, Wahoo, :11.54; 200–1. Rudie, Platteview, :23.54; 2. Swahn, Wahoo, :23.55; 3. Sherman, Wahoo, :23.88; 400–1. Millikan, Platteview, :51.60; 2. Rudie, Platteview, :52.35; 3. Bordovsky, Wahoo, :52.63; 800–1. Moss, Plattsmouth, 2:09.38; 2. Smart, Wahoo, 2:10.72; 3. Rico, Nebraska City, 2:10.77; 110 hurdles–1. Fox, Wahoo, :15.64; 2. Buettenback, Ralston, :16.22; 3. Sohl, Plattsmouth, :16.32; 300 hurdles–1. Fox, Wahoo, :41.44; 2. Bordovsky, Wahoo, :41.45; 3. Sohl, Plattsmouth, :44.05; 1,600–1. Dix, Plattsmouth, 4:48.11; 2. Houghton, Nebraska City, 4:51.05; 3. Babst, Wahoo, 4:53.30; 3,200–1. Dix, Plattsmouth, 10:20.80; 2. Raszler, Platteview, 10:22.73; 3. Houghton, Nebraska City, 10:35.18; 400 relay–1. Wahoo (Swahn, Pokorny, Bordovsky, Sherman), :45.07; 2. Plattsmouth, :45.53; 3. Ralston, :45.72; 1,600 relay–1. Platteview (Wiebelhaus, Rudie, Alexander, Millikan), 3:32.74; 2. Wahoo, 3:36.22; 3. Plattsmouth, 3:46.37; 3,200 relay–1. Wahoo (Waido, Smart, Adamec, Babst), 8:41.33; 2. Nebraska City, 9:18.70; 3. Platteview, 9:26.91. High jump–1. Wienk, Platteview, 6-0; 2. Adams, Platteview, 6-0; 3. Rahbein, Platteview, 5-8; long jump–1. Witulski, Beatrice, 22-5; 2. Rahbein, Platteview, 20-9¾; 3. Russell, Beatrice, 19-8¼; triple jump–1. Nelson, Wahoo, 41-0¾; 2. Waido, Wahoo, 39-4½; 3. Ingram, Plattsmouth, 39-1½; pole vault–1. Witulski, Beatrice, 13-6; 2. Robinson, Wahoo, 12-6; 3. Coon, Beatrice, 12-0; shot put–1. Lavaley, Wahoo, 49-6½; 2. Scanlon, Wahoo, 45-5¾; 3. Rohleder, Wahoo, 45-2¼; discuss–1. Lavaley, Wahoo, 160-2; 2. Scanlon, Wahoo, 140-6; 3. Ostkiek, Beatrice, 131-4. GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Beatrice 191, Platteview 123, Plattsmouth 97, Wahoo 38, Ralston 36, Nebraska City 35. GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100–1. Mahoney, Beatrice, :12.59; 2. Barnard, Beatrice, :12.65; 3. Macias-Palomar, Plattsmouth, :13.29; 200–1. Mahoney, Beatrice, :26.12; 2. Barnard, Beatrice, :26.52; 3. Macias-Palomar, Plattsmouth, :28.42; 400–1. Tagel, Platteview, 1:04.10; 2. Harrah, Nebraska City, 1:04.78; 3. Caba, Plattsmouth, 1:05.14; 800–1. Swanson, Beatrice, 2:28.41; 2. Briggs, Plattsmouth, 2:31.42; 3. Harrah, Nebraska City, 2:32.74; 100 hurdles–1. Schwisow, Beatrice, :16.59; 2. Hatzenbuehler, Beatrice, :17.05; 3. Wehrbein, Plattsmouth, :17.27; 300 hurdles–1. Denniston, Nebraska City, :50.87; 2. Hatzenbuehler, Beatrice, :51.76; 3. Nelson, Ralston, :53.39; 1,600–1. Hatcliff, Beatrice, 5:34.91; 2. Lawrence, Platteview, 5:47.81; 3. Clarke, Platteview, 5:53.47; 3,200–1. Clarke, Platteview, 12:16.44; 2. Lawrence, Platteview, 12:43.54; 3. Dix, Plattsmouth, 12:53.43; 400 relay–1. Beatrice (Schwisow, Barnard, Gleason, Mahoney), :50.67; 2. Wahoo, :55.89; 3. Plattsmouth, :56.79; 1,600 relay--1. Meisinger, Caba, Briggs, Barnes), 4:20.28; 2. Platteview, 4:25.17; 3. Beatrice, 4:28.68; 3,200 relay–1. Beatrice (Swanson, Hatcliff, Leners, Frerichs), 10:07.86; 2. Plattsmouth, 10:13.04; 3. Platteview, 10:33.50. High jump–1. Roseland, Platteview, 5-0; 2. Hardy, Plattsmouth, 4-10; 3. Kolterman, Wahoo, 4-10; long jump–1. Barnard, Beatrice, 15-6¾; 2. Kosmos, Beatrice, 15-6¾; 3. Maschmann, Beatrice, 15-1¾; triple jump–1. Kosmos, Beatrice, 34-0¾; 2. Schwisow, Beatrice, 33-3; 3. Jeffrey, Platteview, 31-5¾; pole vault–1. Swanson, Beatrice, 11-0; 2. Blum, Beatrice, 10-0; 3. Maschmann, Beatrice, 8-6; shot put–1. Johnson, Ralston, 35-10; 2. Metzger, Platteview, 35-1¼; 3. Dominguez, Platteview, 32-8½; discus–1. Wagner, Ralston, 121-7; 2. Karschner, Platteview, 107-7; 3. Kosmos, Beatrice, 105-6. Other Sunland track results FREEMAN INVITATIONAL BOYS TEAM SCORES: Freeman 136, Sterling 62, Tri County 53, Palmyra 51, Johnson County Central 50, HTRS 35, Johnson-Brock 32, Elmwood-Murdock 31, Hanover (Kansas) 27, Diller-Odell 21, Brownell Talbot 20, Falls City 9. BOYS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. McQueen, HTS, :11.77; 2. Buzby, Palmyra, :11.85; 3. Parriott, Johnson-Brock, :11.93; 200--1. Erhart, Palmyra, :23.53; 2. Lewandowski, Tri County, :23.69; 3. Jurgens, Freeman, :24.11; 400--1. Buhr, Freeman, :53.78; 2. Grafelman, Brownell Talbot, :54.58; 3. Jones, Diller-Odell, :54.80; 800--1. Buhr, Freeman, 2:07.12; 2. Ruse, Freeman, 2:07.50; 3. Gonzalez-Castillo, Sterling, 2:08.74; 1,600--1. Ruse, Freeman, 4:57.08; 2. Berry, Palmyra, 5:00.78; 3. Havelka, Freeman, 5:02.83; 3,200--1. Havelka, Freeman, 10:36.40; 2. Huskey, Johnson Co. Central, 10:56.37; 3. Holtmeier, Tri County, 11:10.19; 110 hurdles--1. Harms, Sterling, :16.34; 2. Jurgens, Freeman, :16.62; 3. Ault, Freeman, :17.27; 300 hurdles--1. Holsing, Tri County, :43.51; 2. Harms, Sterling, :43.59; 3. Duncan, Johnson Co. Central, :44.49; 400 relay--1. Freeman, :45.99; 2. Palmyra, :46.79; 3. Hanover, Kan., :47.73; 1,600 relay--1. Tri County, 3:40.47; 2. Freeman, 3:43.49; 3. Elmwood-Murdock, 3:45.21; 3,200 relay--1. Brownell Talbot, 8:57.55; 2. Sterling, 9:11.14; 3. Elmwood-Murdock, 9:13.79; shot put--1. Vetrovsky, Freeman, 49-0; 2. Holthus, Johnson Co. Central, 48-9 1/2; 3. Nolte, Falls City, 47-6 1/2; discus--1. Richardson, Sterling, 159-4; 2. Anderson, Freeeman, 137-9; 3. Benham, Johnson-Brock, 132-7; high jump--1. Vetrovsky, Freeman, 6-0; 2. Knudson, HTRS, 6-0; 3. Duncan, Johnson Co. Central, 5-8; pole vault--1. Gronemeyer, Tri County, 10-6; 2. Jones, Diller-Odell, 10-6; 3. Leech, HTRS, 10-0; long jump--1. Jueneman, Hanover, 20-8 1/2; 2. Knudson, HTRS, 19-3 3/4; 3. Rice, Elmwood-Murdock, 18-9; triple jump--1. Jueneman, Hanover, 41-2; 2. Fossenbarger, Johnson-Brock, 37-10; 3. Gronemeyer, Tri County, 37-8 1/2. GIRLS TEAM SCORES: Palmyra 88, Elmwood-Murdock 83, Falls City 77.5, Hanover (Kansas), 74, Sterling 61, Tri County 50.5, Johnson County Central 38, Brownell Talbot 23, Johnson-Brock 13, HTRS 10, Freeman 8, Diller-Odell 1. GIRLS TOP FINISHERS: 100--1. Thompson, Falls City, :12.70; 2. Ludemann, Sterling, :13.02; 3. Kreifels, Falls City, :13.44; 200--1. Thompson, Falls City, :26.78; 2. Ludemann, Sterling, :27.59; 3. Pingel, Johnson Co. Central, :27.89; 400--1. Jueneman, Hanover, 1:02.16; 2. Kreifels, Falls City, 1:02.44; 3. Pingel, Johnson Co. Central, 1:04.68; 400--1. Zarybnicky, Hanover, 2:33.74; 2. Zierott, Elmwood-Murdock, 2:34.41; 3. Chambers, Palmyra, 2:34.47; 1,600--1. Havranek, Palmyra, 5:57.01; 2. Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 6:00.56; 3. Crawford, Falls City, 6:18.40; 3,200--1. Chambers, Palmyra, 13:46.88; 2. Baker, Tri County, 13:51.81; 3. Palm, Palmyra, 13:51.84; 100 hurdles--1. Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, :16.85; 2. Kirkendall, Falls City, :17.10; 3. Birch, Brownell Talbot, :17.13; 300 hurdles--1. Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, :49.26; 2. Birch, Brownell Talbot, :50.12; 3. Vasa, Palmyra, :52.15; 400 relay--1. Hanover, :52.28; 2. Palmyra, :54.24; 3. Elmwood-Murdock, :55.01; 1,600 relay--1. Hanover, 4:18.77; 2. Elmwood-Murdock, 4:30.09; 3. Tri County, 4:31.83; 3,200 relay--Elmwood-Murdock, 10:30.41; 2. Palmyra, 10:49.99; 3. Tri County, 11:26.06; shot put--1. Albrecht, Johnson Co. Central, 35-6; 2. Sinn, Hanover, 35-1; 3. Nolte, Falls City, 34-8 1/2; discus--1. Janssen, Sterling, 110-3; 2. Sinn, Hanover, 106-0; 3. Harms, Sterling, 105-2; high jump--1. Thompson, Palmyra, 4-11; Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock, 4-8; 3. Lillenas, Johnson-Brock, 4-6; pole vault--1. Howe, HTRS, 7-6; 2. Schwisow, Tri County, 7-0; 3. Rougean, Johnson Co. Central, 6-6; long jump--1. Richardson, 16-5 1/4; 2. Thompson, Falls City, 15-6 1/2; 3. Holle, Hanover, 15-1 1/2; triple jump--1. Richardson, Sterling, 34-6 1/2; 2. Davis, Palmyra, 33-8; 3. Jones, Falls City, 31-9 3/4

