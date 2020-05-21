A brief horticultural lesson on hinging trees

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I think this will be a very interesting lesson how to do some creative forestry. The question came in from a reader that owns some well timbered property along the Platte River. The question was, “What is tree hinging and how does that help with deer management?”

Hinging is a unique, if not controversial technique of felling trees. You do not cut the tree down in the traditional since, you cut it just enough to fall over and leave some of the tree alive. The practice of hinging began getting some attention five or so years ago. Hinging is suppose to be a way to create or direct deer travel patterns and/or provide deer more cover and food sources.

Hinging trees is not a random act. You don’t walk through the timber cutting just any tree. It takes quite a bit of planning. Trees must be cut in a specific way and a pre-planned pattern. You cut the tree three to four feet off the ground and only cut through 60-70 percent of the trunk. You only want to cut through the tree enough to be able to push/pull it over. The goal often is to drop the tree in a manner that funnels deer into a travel pattern you desire or to create thicker cover and bedding areas.

The mechanics of making a hinge cut are actually very simple when you understand the theory.