A few last minute tips on turkey hunting

Hunt the edges: In hunting, edges are those areas where the environment or cover changes. The edge of the timber opening up to a plowed field is an example. Turkeys often follow edges so watch them. Pay particular attention to edges that get morning sun. These spots are prime areas for turkeys to go when they leave the roost.

Set up west of the roosts: I have found that turkeys will often fly down from their roosts going away from the rising sun. I think they do this to avoid predators. For me as a human, it is difficult looking into or toward the sun and seeing detail. I think turkeys are the same way.

Decoys: I have a couple of tips to offer here…Number one, during the early season I like using jake and hen decoys. The real gobblers are establishing their territory and dominance at this time and they will frequently fight an intruder. I will set my jake decoy where it can be seen easily. If there is a small rise where I’m hunting, the decoy goes on top of that rise. A half-strut jake near a breeding hen decoy is almost sure to get the attention of the dominate tom in the area. When he sees some upstart jake near a hen that is in his area, he will often forget everything else and charge in to fight the jake. The technique works!