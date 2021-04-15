A few last minute tips on turkey hunting

The spring archery season for turkey is going strong, we are in the special youth turkey season right now and the regular shotgun season opens April 17th. That’s this weekend. Are you ready? Have you been putting off your preparations for your hunting trips? Check the calendar…you are running out of time!
Before you head out into the field this weekend, here are a few last minutes tips to increase your chances of being successful.
Clean your shotgun: Make sure your favorite “scattergun” is clean and ready to go. Make sure you are thoroughly familiar every component on the gun, especially the safety and its operation. Verify what choke you have in the barrel…it is the right one?
Find your ammo: As odd as this may sound, I know of more than one hunter who realized at the last minute that they didn’t have the shot shell they wanted. This year it may be even more critical to make sure you have ammo because there is a bit of a shortage on shotgun shells.
Don’t be noisy: Check all your gear before going into the field unnecessary noise. Can you hear your box call squeak when you walk? Does your camo clothing swish or make other noises? Do your pockets have zippers or Velcro? How much noise do you make getting into your pockets? While turkeys don’t have the hearing that deer have, they will spook at any sound that they are not used to hearing.
Hunt the edges: In hunting, edges are those areas where the environment or cover changes. The edge of the timber opening up to a plowed field is an example. Turkeys often follow edges so watch them. Pay particular attention to edges that get morning sun. These spots are prime areas for turkeys to go when they leave the roost.
Set up west of the roosts: I have found that turkeys will often fly down from their roosts going away from the rising sun. I think they do this to avoid predators. For me as a human, it is difficult looking into or toward the sun and seeing detail. I think turkeys are the same way.
Decoys: I have a couple of tips to offer here…Number one, during the early season I like using jake and hen decoys. The real gobblers are establishing their territory and dominance at this time and they will frequently fight an intruder. I will set my jake decoy where it can be seen easily. If there is a small rise where I’m hunting, the decoy goes on top of that rise. A half-strut jake near a breeding hen decoy is almost sure to get the attention of the dominate tom in the area. When he sees some upstart jake near a hen that is in his area, he will often forget everything else and charge in to fight the jake. The technique works!
Number two…always position your decoys to look at your position or blind. A dominate tom wants to see the eyes of his hen or any intruding jake that may be in his territory. That incoming tom will need to move to a spot where he can see they eyes of the other bird. That often means he will come close and present you with a shot.
Spring Fishing Tips
With the weather changes we have at this time of the year, here is a quick tip to remember for your spring fishing trips:
Barometric pressure is an important key to unlocking fish behavior in spring. Barometric pressure is the measurement of the weight of an entire column of air, from where you are, all the way up to space, pressing down upon the Earth. Approaching storm fronts in spring ease this weight, resulting in low barometric pressure. The low pressure releases humidity trapped in the atmosphere, resulting in rain or snow.
The dark, low clouds, winds and precipitation that accompany low pressure systems limit light penetration into the water column, providing a better environment for predator fish to ambush prey. Fish do bite better before a front.
High pressure systems follow low pressure frontal systems. Here is Nebraska we are north of the equator so our high pressure systems flow out in a clockwise pattern, resulting first in winds from the north and eventually from the east. Remember the old saying, “Fishing is least when winds are from the east.” There is some truth to that!
A couple of days of stable weather in spring ease the influence of high pressure and get fish biting again. Sunny days that come with a high pressure period warm the water and stimulate fish activity. Plan your trips this spring to fish either right before a low pressure system or on the third or fourth day of stable weather.