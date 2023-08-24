The Labor Day holiday weekend is quickly approaching. Hotdogs are like a required food item at most Labor Day cookouts, but did you know there are so many ways to make a hotdog? It seems as if the cook’s imagination is the only limiting factor with hotdogs. Look up a few on the internet…there are a bunch!

I’ve noted that many areas around the country have their own special hotdog recipes. I love hotdogs and over the years I’ve collected a few hotdog recipes. Here are a few for you to consider for your next cookout:

All-American Hot Dog

This is about as simple as it gets and simple is often the best.

Ingredients: A pack of your favorite all beef franks, pack of eight hotdog buns and mustard.

Directions: Boil hot dogs in a pot for about 5 minutes. Did you know most ball park hot dogs are boiled? Steam the buns. Put a hot dog in a bun and add mustard to taste.

Coney Island Dog

Ingredients: A pack of your favorite all beef franks, pack of eight hotdog buns, ketchup, mustard, can of Hormel chili (no beans), diced onions, shredded cheddar cheese

Directions: Boil franks in a large pot for about 5 minutes and steam the buns. Heat to chili in a small pot. Lay out the buns and put a frank in each one. Add ketchup and mustard to taste, layer on the chili, onions, and shredded cheese.

The Rick Windham Variant (and probably my favorite). I grew up eating hotdogs this way. Prepare everything as directed above and then add a good helping of sweet sauerkraut with caraway seeds on top. Excellent!

Chicago-Style Hot Dog

Ingredients: A pack of your favorite all beef franks, pack of eight hotdog buns, butter, mustard, diced onions, fresh tomato sliced in half moons, dill pickle spears, dill pickle relish, poppy seeds, celery salt, sweet yellow peppers.

Directions: Pre-Heat your oven to 350 degrees. Open your buns and place them face down on a baking sheet. Spread a light coat of butter on the buns and shake on celery seeds. Bake the buns until lightly toasted and the celery seeds stick. Turn over your buns and place on a platter. Place hot dogs in buns and top with mustard, onion, pickle relish, tomato slices, pickle spear (one per bun), a couple yellow sweet pepper, and sprinkle with celery salt.

Cincinnati Chili Dogs

Ingredients: A pack of your favorite all beef franks, pack of eight hotdog buns, ½ pound of ground beef, diced onions, baking cocoa ( this is different), ground cinnamon, paprika, garlic powder, Worcestershire sauce, apple cider vinegar, shredded cheddar cheese and two cans (15 oz) tomato sauce.

Directions: Cook ground beef in a large skillet over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. Use a slow cooker to combine all the ingredients except the hot dogs and buns. Cook on low for two hours. When the slow cooker is done, lay out your buns, place a hot dog in each and ladle on the tomato sauce mix. Top with shredded cheese.

Nacho Dogs

Ingredients: A pack of your favorite all beef or pork hot dogs, pack of eight hotdog buns.

For the Nacho Sauce: Two medium size pickled jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely chopped; one clove garlic, finely chopped; one rounded tablespoon flour, two tablespoons of butter, one cup of milk, ¾ cup pepper Jack cheese, shredded, ¾ cup yellow sharp cheddar cheese, shredded.

Relish ingredients: ¼ cup diced tomato, three tablespoons chopped spicy dill pickles, three tablespoons chopped sweet onions

For the hot dogs: Butter, yellow mustard, for topping, sliced pickled jalapeño peppers

Preparation: Melt butter, stir in chilies and garlic in a small skillet and cook out for 1 minute. Add flour, stir, whisk in milk and let mixture thicken, stir in cheeses to melt. Cover the skillet and remove from heat, then reheat on low to serve.

Mix relish ingredients together, heat hot dogs in skillet with 1/4 inch of water. Bring water to boil, and when dogs are hot, transfer to hot griddle or grill and crisp casings. Assemble nacho dogs by placing hot dog on toasted bun, add mustard, nacho sauce, relish, and pickled jalapeño slices.

Did you notice that the recipes got more involved and labor intensive as they tried to be unique to a city or region? Some folks are into that…not me. My mantra for cooking has always been, ‘Quick, Simple, Easy and Good’. Enjoy your Labor Day weekend.