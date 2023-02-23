One thing that really intrigues me about being in this part of the country is the deep waterfowling traditions and history you can find. I thoroughly enjoy listening to veteran hunters tell their stories. I like looking at and holding old shotguns, and decoys are always a source of interest and admiration.

I was recently talking with a veteran duck hunter who hunted the Missouri River for almost 60 years and the discussion turned to decoys. He brought out some of his old Mason decoys to show me. In the world of antique and collectible decoys, Mason is right there at the top of the list.

In the early 1900's the Mason Decoy Factory was located in Detroit, Michigan. William J. Mason, and his partner, George Avery, founded the W. J. Mason Company in 1882. The Mason Decoy Factory had very humble beginnings; it was a shed behind Mason's house.

Mason was an excellent hunter and a member of the 'Old Club' on Harsen's Island in the St. Clair Flats delta area. He made and sold decoys to other hunt club members. His decoys proved to be so successful that he moved his ‘decoy business’ from his home in 1903. This was the real start of commercial production of his decoys. He relocated to the back shop area of a local lumbar company.

The production of these decoys evolved into quite an operation. To mass produce the decoys, patterns were used to cut out the bodies on lathes. Heads were rough-turned and sanded separately. Decoy bodies were taken upstairs and fitted with the head and neck portions. Craftsmen filled in around the necks of the standard grade decoys with white putty. The fit of the head and body on these grades wasn't perfect, so the putty gave the neck a smooth look.

Decoys received a final sanding and were covered with a primer coat of white lead paint, linseed oil, and turpentine then put on the racks to dry. There were three paint benches in this part of the shop. An apprentice and a senior painter sat at each bench and hand-painted each decoy. Next to the painting benches were drying racks.

The senior painter first painted the body and head with the correct plumage. Glass eyes were added last. One of the ‘little things’ done by craftsmen was that the eyes were painted on the back, again with white lead paint. This brought out the true color of the eyes.

Standard grade decoys were solid wood bodies. Challenge and Premier grade models were hollow. Hollow body decoys were of course lighter and easier to carry into the field, but they also floated more like a real duck. White lead paint was used to seal the inside surfaces of the two body parts before being nailed together.

As soon as each decoy was finished, it was taken to a wash tub full of water and float tested. Lead weights were added to get the right balance and buoyancy.

All decoys were wrapped individually in newspaper and packed by the dozen in wooden crates. Premier model decoys were wrapped in newspaper coated with linseed oil so the paper would not stick to the decoy’s paint.

Think about the level of detail and craftsmanship involved in each decoy. Think about how much a decoy like this would cost today? No wonder today’s decoys are made of plastic and spray painted by robots and a computer controlled process! At one point in time, the company advertised itself as the "Largest Manufacturer of High Grade Decoys in the World".

Successful as this endeavor was, it was only a seasonal business. Like any businessman, Mason wanted to see the facilities in operation year-round. Mason and a friend, paint salesman Fred Rinshed, went into business together. They hired a chemist and started making paints. Ultimately the paint manufacturing business became so successful that decoy making was abandoned in 1924. A 27 year era in decoy making came to an end.

Today, a single decoy of one of the lesser made species (mallards were the most produced), like a widgeon or a teal can be worth a couple thousand dollars. Back in 2000, a Mason Premier Grade wood duck drake, made in 1905, sold at auction for $354,500. This is the auction record for a Mason decoy and the sixth highest price ever paid for any waterfowl decoy. I haven’t seen a premier grade decoy up for auction recently, so it is only a guess as to how much they would bring today.

Not only are old decoys truly forms of art, they can be quite valuable, too. Makes you want to dig around in your grandparents basement or attic, doesn’t it?