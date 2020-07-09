A rarely seen miracle of Nature

Have you ever seen a turtle digging its nest so it can lay its eggs? Not many people have, but that what I was watching and studying on a recent trip to Merritt Reservoir. I was down the Boardman arm of the lake, near the Boardman campground. The turtle had crawled up out of the lake and was making a depression in the ground.
The top shell or carapace of this turtle was almost black in color. At first I thought it might be a Blanding’s Turtle, a species on the verge of becoming endangered, but on closer inspection it lacked the yellow color on the underside of its throat and the light colored spots on its shell. I could see a reddish color along its plastron, the bottom of the shell. That told me it was a Western Painted Turtle.
The Western Painted Turtle is one of Nebraska’s most common turtles. It has a distinctive red background and an intricate multi-colored pattern with a dark center section on its belly. This feature gives it its common name, “painted turtle”. I did not fully inspect this feature because the turtle was busy. She was using her rear feet to dig out the hole for her eggs.
Each turtle has a unique pattern, like fingerprints for us. Head and legs are marked with thin strips of yellow and red skin. Many of the Native American tribes of the plains used the turtle shell for decorations on their homes, rattles for ceremonial dances or attached to war garments.
You’ve probably seen two or three of these turtles sunning themselves on a log in a pond at some point in your life. I think it is one of the most interesting turtles in the Cornhusker State. I have always been intrigued by this creature.
It is a medium-sized turtle that can grow to a shell length of 10-12 inches. Adult females are generally larger than males, with the males having a longer tail and also longer claws on its front legs. The longer claws are used in mating, primarily to hold on to the female.
Painted turtles prefer slow-moving or still waters with abundant vegetation. Merritt Reservoir was a perfect setting in which to find this animal. They can be found in natural ponds and lakes, farm ponds, creeks and rivers and irrigation ditches.
Their diet is quite varied and they will eat both plant and animal matter. They are very opportunistic. They will eat insects, mosquito larvae, amphibians and fish, and any dead animals they may happen upon. These turtles have one very interesting trait when they eat; it has to be in water to be able to swallow its food.
It just happens to be the mating season for a lot of turtles right now, which makes perfect sense for what I was watching. At this time of the summer males on the march looking for females and the females are out looking for a good nesting spot.
There is an interesting example of man assisting nature not too far north of us. If you drive up Highway 83 and across the Valentine wildlife refuge, you’ll notice some odd barrier structures. A series of short “fences” runs along the sides of the road draped with what looks like a black tarp of some type. These are turtle screens and they are designed to funnel migrating turtles to culverts that run under the roadway and help minimize the number of theses creatures that get killed by vehicles.
Aside from the mating and nesting season, another reason turtles move to new areas is flood waters. The Western Painted Turtle needs water, but it does not to be immersed in it all the time. They need to get out on dry land, too. High water from rains and flooding will cause the turtles to move to higher ground. This can put them on roadways, too.
A final note, if you are like me, you may stop occasionally to help a turtle across the road. Always put the turtle on the side of the road in the direction which it was heading. It knows where it wants to go and it was going that way for a reason. If you put it back on the side of the road from which it came, it will simply turn around attempt to cross the road again.
Prehistoric Fish
Would you like to fish for a truly prehistoric fish…in Nebraska, a fish that has been around 125 million years? You can, but you will need a special permit. From now until July 14 you can put in an application with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC) for paddlefish snagging permits.
The NGPC will draw for paddlefish permits and post the results by July 20. Any remaining permits will be sold on a first-come-first-served basis beginning August 17 at 1pm, Central Time.
The paddlefish snagging season in Nebraska will run October 1-31, 2020 from Gavins Point Dam to the mouth of the Big Sioux River. For more information, including an application form and permit fees, log on and check out the 2020 Nebraska Fishing Guide at OutdoorNebraska.gov/guides.
