A rarely seen miracle of Nature

You’ve probably seen two or three of these turtles sunning themselves on a log in a pond at some point in your life. I think it is one of the most interesting turtles in the Cornhusker State. I have always been intrigued by this creature.

It is a medium-sized turtle that can grow to a shell length of 10-12 inches. Adult females are generally larger than males, with the males having a longer tail and also longer claws on its front legs. The longer claws are used in mating, primarily to hold on to the female.

Painted turtles prefer slow-moving or still waters with abundant vegetation. Merritt Reservoir was a perfect setting in which to find this animal. They can be found in natural ponds and lakes, farm ponds, creeks and rivers and irrigation ditches.

Their diet is quite varied and they will eat both plant and animal matter. They are very opportunistic. They will eat insects, mosquito larvae, amphibians and fish, and any dead animals they may happen upon. These turtles have one very interesting trait when they eat; it has to be in water to be able to swallow its food.

It just happens to be the mating season for a lot of turtles right now, which makes perfect sense for what I was watching. At this time of the summer males on the march looking for females and the females are out looking for a good nesting spot.