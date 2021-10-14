A short history on pocket knives

Not long ago, in a much less politically correct world, most boys and many girls received a pocketknife when they came of age. That age in most cases was around 9-10 years old. I know I got my first pocketknife, a hand-me-down from my grandfather, when I was in that age range. It was my prize possession for many years. I was taught about basic safety and common sense needed to own a knife. I was taught the proper way to use it.

Think back to when you got your first knife. Were you a scout, a farm kid, ranch kid, or just a kid who was entrusted with a grown-up tool? Your knife probably became your trusty sidekick and you relied on it to be there for many tasks. Back in the day, a small folding knife was a essential item that a man carried with him every day! Watch the opening of John Wayne’s movie, Big Jake, and you will see what I mean.

Fixed blade knives have been around since before history was recorded. There are examples of flint knives that are tens of thousands of years old. But when and where did the concept for a folding pocketknife come from? History tells us that the oldest pocketknife, sometimes called a jack knife, was unearthed in Hallstatt, Austria, and dates back to around 600-500 BC. It had a single metal blade and a bone handle.

In the first century A.D. the Romans were the next to really use the pocketknife as a tool. Most were made of bronze and known as friction folders. Many of these have been discovered from areas that were part of the Roman Empire. These knives didn’t have locks or springs, but rather used friction to stay closed and required pressure from the hand or thumb to stay open. Can you see a potential safety problem here?

Around 200 A.D. the Romans invented their own version of what we would call today a Swiss Army knife. It had a main blade, a spoon, spike, fork, spatula and pick. These likely belonged to high ranking Legion officers or wealthy merchants and travelers.

By 800 A.D. the Vikings had developed pocketknives. I guess you couldn’t use a broad sword or axe for everything. Most of the folding knives found from Viking settlements were friction folders, but they had evolved to use clasps that would catch the blade and hold the blade in the open position and prevent it from folding back on the user’s hand. This type of knife was the ‘standard’ for the next 700-800 years.

Between 1650 and 1700, as the age of industry advanced, the peasant knife or penny knife became more affordable and widely available to the common man for the first time in history. Sheffield, England became the epicenter of production. The cost made them popular items with farmers and workers. A French company, Opinel, still makes knives reminiscent of these examples. During the same time period the slip joint knife was invented. It had a back spring that kept the blade in the open position. This design would become the basis for many utility pocketknives made today.

In Early America and up through World War 1, whittling was a very popular pastime. These knives were known as whittlers and were expressly made for carving. History tells us about the hours that soldiers spent in trenches and foxholes whittling to take their mind off combat. Case offers a whittler knife yet today.

As the American frontier expanded from the late 1700’s to the late 1800’s, many different styles of pocketknives were developed. Agriculture was a big part of westward expansion and the Sodbuster knife was designed as a farmer’s or working man’s knife. It was a large single blade with an oversized handle that wouldn’t hurt your hand or make it raw after hours of use. Case still makes this knife. Ranching and cattle opened the west. The Stockman was popular with ranchers and cowboys, the knife features a sheep’s foot, a clip-joint, and a spey blade for spaying/neutering livestock. Buck, Boker and Case still make this model.

And speaking of Boker…I bet your dad or grandfather carried a Barlow knife. The original design probably came from Sheffield, England, but was quickly adapted in America. These were very popular and designed to be rugged yet affordable. The John Russell Company, now the Russell Harrington Cutlery Company of Southbridge, Massachusetts, first mass produced Barlow knives at their Greenfield Massachusetts, factory in 1875. These knives had two blades and a handle that looked like it was rough cut with a saw.

In 1920 an interesting knife design appeared called the Defender. In addition to its knife blades, it also contained a .22 pistol built into the handle.

In the last 10-20 years, the world of pocketknives has exploded. All kinds, shapes and sizes are now produced. One of the latest entries into this field is the ‘tactical’ pocketknives.

And now you know more about pocket knives than you thought you ever would.

