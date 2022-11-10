All outdoorsmen need a good camp axe

First of all…Happy 247th Birthday to the United States Marine Corps! For those who understand…Semper Fi and Surf-N-Turf!

The basis for this column all started when I was searching the Internet for a better camp axe. The hunting seasons are here and I will be in several camps over the next couple of months. I needed a good axe for firewood and all the other things you need an axe for in camp. I stumbled into the WOOX website and I found a lot more than I expected to find.

I was not familiar the WOOX company. That was quite a bit of interesting reading by itself. WOOX traces its roots back 85 years to its Italian heritage and craftsmanship. Not only do they make axes, but they make a fine line of knives and rifle stocks. I never expected to find rifle stock for precision rifles while looking for a camp axe…but I did.

After looking through the axes I settled on WOOX’s Thunderbird Model. This axe has a 14-inch handle made from hard Appalachian hickory. The head of the axe is Italian tempered carbon steel. Its size and balance is designed to be used with one hand. That’s what I wanted. Its tomahawk style is just what is needed for a one-handed wood cutter making kindling yet it can make quick work of chopping projects.

Another interesting fact I discovered was that the Thunderbird axe was designed to be a throwing axe as well. Axe throwing is becoming a big sporting event. I see axe throwing venues popping up all over the place, usually as a side activity in bars and steakhouses. The Thunderbird axe has a lightweight head for more accuracy and precision and it meets ALL the National and International competition requirements related to axe throwing. I won’t go into the wisdom of having axe throwing competitions in establishments that serve alcohol at the same time. That will be another discussion.

From the moment I picked up my Thunderbird axe I liked the feel if it. I wanted to chop something…anything! I was like a 10-year old kid…I could feel thousands of chops pulsing in the handle. It was probably the same feeling that got me into trouble decades ago when I began chopping anything that moved with one of my Grandfather’s good axes he used for his rough carpentry work.

I tested it first by splitting some kindling for the fire pit I have in the back yard. I immediately noticed that my axe had a very sharp edge on it. It split the wood I was working with easily. It also felt comfortable in my hand. I did not feel any shock or tingling in my hand when the axe hit the mark. Cutting kindling was actually fun!

Next I decided to cut off a low hanging branch on a pine tree that was in the way when I mowed the yard. It was about six inches in diameter and it took a dozen swings to sever it cleanly from the trunk of the tree. I trimmed most of the smaller limbs on this branch with a single swipe.

My next project was trimming up and shaping a piece of diamond willow I plan to use as a walking stick. The WOOX axe performed perfectly. It is official…this axe is a keeper.

Archery Note

Fire-N-the-hole Broadheads has introduced the Slang Blade 1x4 mechanical broadhead. It is the only mechanical broadhead on the market that can be used with compound bows, crossbows and slower recurves and longbows. Kenny Isringhausen is the inventor of the Slang Blade 1x4 mechanical broadhead and was on my radio show recently. He says his broadhead is different than anything else on the market. He made it with three goals in mind: 1) A firing mechanism that guarantees to open every time, 2) the largest cutting radius on the market and 3) field point accuracy.

“I listen to my potential customers when I go to trade shows and the most common complaint I hear about mechanical broadheads is that they do not open. We have designed a broadhead to opens using angles, friction, and levers that upon striking game. The cut-on-contact blades engage the game and stabs in like knives, friction and angle move the blades out to the sides as it slices through and enters the vitals cavity”, Isringhausen said. “This mechanism fully opens within the first inch of engaging the animal and will be open at 4 inches while passing through the animal. This broadhead saves enough kinetic energy to consistently obtain pass through shots on most game.”

For information on the Slang Blade hunting broadhead or other Fire-N-The-Hole Bowhunting products, visit www.firenthehole.com [firenthehole.com]

Veterans Day

November 11th is Veterans Day. If you can read this, thank a teacher. If you are reading it in English, thank a Veteran. If it were not for their bravery and dedication, you might be reading it is either German or Japanese.