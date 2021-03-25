Archery turkey season opens March 25

Sometimes you can hear a gobbler but he won’t respond to your calls or he gets quiet and doesn’t talk at all. If this happens you could be faced with several problems. On public hunting ground, my first guess would be that the birds have been pressured and are getting call shy. If you are lucky enough to be hunting private ground where no other hunters have been previously, my guess would be that the tom is staying quiet either because he has hens with him, or it is due to natural predators like coyotes and bobcats.

If you think it might be hens, you’ll have to wait until later in the day when the hens begin to nest. Once the hens have gone, the gobbler is more likely to answer your call. If you find evidence of predators, pack it up and move to a new location. Turkeys are smart enough not to advertise their position if they know a predator is in the area.

I learned a good deal about calling turkeys from hunting with Matt Morrett. Morrett used to be one of the top Pro staffers with Hunter’s Specialties. Morrett is someone to listen to…he has won more than 50 national championships. We’ve talked about his philosophy about calling a number of times and he has had some very interesting comments.