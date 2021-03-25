Archery turkey season opens March 25

I can tell you, things are heating up in the world if you are a tom turkey. Spring is the mating season and I have been watching several flocks. The toms are strutting!
It is time to make your final tune-ups to your archery gear and get ready to go. March 25 can’t get here soon enough for the archers I know!
Spring turkey hunting is addictive. This type of hunting can combine the anticipation of deer hunting with the excitement of calling and possibly point blank shooting of waterfowl over decoys. In either case, it is a guaranteed adrenaline rush!
Now, getting a big gobbler in range of a bow and arrow is something different. Calling in a tom is a challenge. A hunter must practice and master several basic calls to be effective. The best way to learn the different calls is to be in the field, hear the calls the turkeys are making and imitate those sounds. If you can’t get into the field regularly, there are quite a few “how-to” DVDs on the market or You Tube segments that will be a great help to you in learning the different calls.
My basic calls for spring hunting include the cluck, purr, kee-kee run and the fly down cackle. If you master these four basic calls, you can hunt turkeys. I use a gobble call occasionally, but very sparingly. I think more birds are spooked or scared off by a hunter’s gobble than come in to challenge another tom.
Commercially made calls are available in several styles. Diaphragm calls fit inside your mouth and require puffs of air to be blown across a thin latex reed to produce sound. By varying the amount of air, the position of your tongue and the shape of your mouth, you can make the different calls you need to hunt turkeys.
Mouth calls are probably the most challenging to master. Statistics tell us that somewhere around 15-percent of hunters can master a mouth call. If you can get a decent sound with a diaphragm call, use it! They offer one great advantage over all other types of calls for the archer! An archer can use them with little or no visible movement and they leave both hands free to handle your bow. A very important factor when a big gobbler is moving in close.
Box calls may be the easiest to master. With a little practice they can produce great sounds, but they require both hands to use. For archery hunting, I’ll use a box call to get a tom to talk, but I switch to my mouth call when he starts getting closer.
Stick and slate calls can also be relatively easy to master and equally productive. With modern materials, the “stick and slate” can actually be made of other materials. I have some calls that real hickory sticks and real slate, others that have graphite “sticks” and aluminum “slates”. The downfall of a real slate call in moisture. If the slate gets wet, you’re done! I have one graphite and aluminum call that can be dunked in water, dried off on the leg of your pants and still produce decent sounds. Find a call that you like that can take a bit of moisture and use it.
Sometimes you can hear a gobbler but he won’t respond to your calls or he gets quiet and doesn’t talk at all. If this happens you could be faced with several problems. On public hunting ground, my first guess would be that the birds have been pressured and are getting call shy. If you are lucky enough to be hunting private ground where no other hunters have been previously, my guess would be that the tom is staying quiet either because he has hens with him, or it is due to natural predators like coyotes and bobcats.
If you think it might be hens, you’ll have to wait until later in the day when the hens begin to nest. Once the hens have gone, the gobbler is more likely to answer your call. If you find evidence of predators, pack it up and move to a new location. Turkeys are smart enough not to advertise their position if they know a predator is in the area.
I learned a good deal about calling turkeys from hunting with Matt Morrett. Morrett used to be one of the top Pro staffers with Hunter’s Specialties. Morrett is someone to listen to…he has won more than 50 national championships. We’ve talked about his philosophy about calling a number of times and he has had some very interesting comments.
“I like to get a big gobbler all cranked up and then play hard to get”, Morrett said. “I used this technique one spring in Georgia and got a group of turkeys all fired up on the roost. I kept the toms talking when suddenly a hen began calling aggressively. I gave it right back to her and in five minutes I had the whole flock in my lap. Just use an excited rhythm and you’re good to go!”