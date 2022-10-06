Are you ready to talk some turkey?

The fall turkey season is underway, and with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission estimating that our turkey population has dropped some 45 percent, you need every advantage you can get if you are hunting turkeys. I had a question poised to me by a reader last week. The question was, “Do you call turkeys in the fall?” The answer is YES. Calling can be very effective technique, but you need to know how to “talk turkey” and use the right calls for the fall.

In the fall, the majority of turkeys you find will be the juveniles that were hatched last spring still in a family group. Think of them as teenagers in the world of turkeys. Have you ever heard a group of teenagers be quiet? These birds are calling and chattering amongst themselves all the time.

The mature hens, the “moms” of these younger birds, are constantly trying to maintain order and keep track of their brood. Another analogy I use is, imagine a mom with a group of youngsters in the mall. What is the mom doing? She is continually calling for the kids…come back here, don’t go there, leave that alone…it is the same way with a mother turkey.

Understanding “turkey talk” is vital in order to know how to call turkeys in the fall. One of easiest calls to master for fall hunting is the kee-kee-kee call. If you could translate this into English it would be, “Here I am! Where are you?” It is the standard answer of a young bird to the calls of a hen. The call is 3-4 notes in rapid succession.

There is also a variation of this call known as the kee-kee-run. It sounds like, kee-kee-kee, yelp, yelp, yelp, yelp and happens in the length of a couple seconds. It is saying, “Hey! I think I’m lost! Where is everybody?” This is a very effective call if you manage to scare and scatter a flock of birds.

In order to keep this mini-biology/turkey linguistics lesson short and simple, I’ll offer one more call to consider…the Lost Yelp call. This is a common call used by adult birds in the fall. It may be a single yelp, or a long string of yelps together is quick succession. Each yelp gets progressively louder with each note and is often quite raspy. This raspy sound occurs because the bird's voice breaks as it tries to make the call as loud as possible. It may be used by jakes, toms and hens to get back together. You can just imagine the bird yelling, “Where is everybody?”

There is one other aspect to fall hunting that I think many hunters overlook…the use of decoys. Decoys make perfect sense in the fall. Turkeys are gregarious and they want to be together in flocks this time of the year. What better time to use a group of decoys?

When I hunt the river bottoms adjacent to fields the turkeys are feeding in I will set out six or so jake and hen decoys. I leave the full-strut tom decoys home at hunts. You may see a gobbler fanned out in the fall, but he’s usually just stretching. He’s not trying to attract a hen or exert dominance; he is just being a big tom.

Maybe the best way to begin your hunt is by simply listening. You can hear the chatter of turkeys over quite a distance. As soon as I hear birds I set out my decoys and then tuck myself into cover. There is not time, or the need to set up a fancy blind. Just stab a few decoys in the ground close together and hide. Use the principal of “get low, get dark and get ready.” By “get dark” I mean take advantage of shadows. Movement is much less noticeable in when it happens in subdued lighting.

I start with my Kee-Kee-Run calls and try to get the other birds attention. If the flock I’m talking to sees my decoys, it is highly probable that they will move in my direction. It is their natural instinct to pick up the stragglers. All I have to do then is wait until they get in range.

Don’t be too quick to get up and retrieve your bird after your first shot. As soon as I take my shot I will immediately begin making my Lost Yelp call. The shot will have scattered the flock so the Lost Yelp is the regrouping call. I can often get a second bird in short order using this technique.

Good luck on your turkey hunt this fall! I hope you are successful in your hunt.