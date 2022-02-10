Are you still icefishing?

Take a look at area waters. More and more open water is showing up and that means the ice layer is diminishing and may be getting too weak to be out on safely. If you are still ice fishing, use a bit more caution and make sure the ice can support you.

The obvious question for our current fishing conditions, “So, how do you fish ice out situations?” There are some proven tactics you can use to get a few fish on your stringer when you are faced with an ice out situation.

When fishing an area that the ice has gone or if you must fish along the edges of ice, think small. Fish are cold blooded and while the ice may be coming off the surface of the water, the water itself is still near 32 degrees. Fish are still lethargic and tend to move slowly. Their appetites and metabolisms are still slow and they are not expending a lot of energy or moving very fast. The best offerings are enticing, small and right in front of the fish.

You need to look for fish moving between deeper/colder water and up into shallower and warmer water. Warmer water draws smaller fish and predator fish follow them. Fish wherever you find darker bottom in shallower waters. These will be the first areas to warm up and the first area where fish will feed more actively.

I like to use the color black at these times. What color are most small bugs? That’s why I use black. I like 1/32 or 1/64 ounce jigs that drop very slowly in the water column. I often toss a marabou style jig on the surface of any ice I can reach, right along the edge, and then delicately drag the jig over the edge of the ice and let it parachute down into the water. The slow fall allows enough time for a fish to see it and then move to it, even in a lethargic state. This technique can be a real winner at times.

If you are after bluegill, I like to use bright orange or chartreuse jigs. The same type of slow falling jig, fished the same way, just in bright colors so the bluegill can see it better. You might even be able to pick up an occasional walleye with this technique.

A small jig head tipped with a micro-sized plastic lure, like a tiny Berkley Gulp tail, can be very effective. Let this presentation fall at its own rate and let its movement be dictated by the falling gig, not any rod action. If your tail is something like GULP that emits a scent into the water, all the better. You can also use this jig set up under a bobber. Set the jig to ride about 12-inches below the surface. Once it is in the water, let it remain motionless. Just let the wind action on the bobber and current create any movement.

SHOT Report

Although the SHOT Show has been over for a couple weeks, the information on new and improved firearms is still coming out…daily! The is no way I can get all the information to you with the space I have in my columns, but I try to hit the high point and get that information to you. Pistols, and especially those designed to be part of the concealed carry market, were ‘BIG’ in the 2022 SHOT Show. The big thing for 2022 seems to be pistols that have their slides milled from the factor to accept various optics. Here is a quick review:

ARMSCOR STK 100 - This is a pistol that will get a lot of looks by consumers. It is a striker-fired pistol, a first for ARMSCOR, semi-auto chambered in 9mm. It has a light-weight aluminum frame and grip that is close to the angle of a 1911, so many shooters will think it feels familiar. It has a six groove 4.5 inch barrel and will accommodate 17 rounds. The biggest attraction to this pistol is a MSRP of $499.

Mossberg MC2SC – When you hear Mossberg, most shooters think of shotguns, be the company produces some nice rifles and is very much in the pistol market. This pistol is for the concealed carry customer and is a sub-compact 9mm that holds 11+1, or 14+1 rounds in a double-stack magazine. The stainless steel slide is coated black and has angled serrations for positive grip and slide manipulation. Sights are dovetail mounted, and come standard in a low-profile, snag-free White 3-Dot configuration, TRUGLO Tritium Pro night sights are an available option or you can install optics easily with a provided hex wrench. The frame is a high-tensile strength glass-reinforced polymer that has Mossberg’s signature aggressive grip texturing and palm swell for a sure grip. I’ve seen these listed for $435.

Palmetto Start Armory – The Dagger is something new for their company. It is a compact 9mm with some very interesting ergonomics to make a more sure fit in your hand. Like most of the pistols seen at SHOT, it is a semi-auto that comes with Ameriglo Serrated Lower 1/3 Co-Witness sights, and it is designed to accept optics on the slide. A pair of these pistols logged nearly 7000 rounds during range day at SHOT without any problems. Price will be around $380.

EAA Regard Gen 3 - Another 9mm striker-fired semi-auto designed to accept optics. It may be bigger than many concealed carry customers would want, but it is a sold pistol! It is based on the proven Regard design that reminds me of a Model 92 Baretta and is geared towards competition shooting. One of the unique things about this pistol are the G10 window grips which allow the user to see how many rounds they have left in the magazine. You can have it with a safety on the slide or safety on the frame. Price will be around $650.

HK VP9SK – A compact design that has a milled slide ready for your favorite optics. It is chambered in 9mm and has a 10+1 capacity. It comes with two magazines and comes with a 3-Dot sight system. Of the models I’ve mentioned here, this pistol has the most hefty price…about $900.

That is the short report on pistols. Now we will have to see how soon these get to gun store shelves.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.