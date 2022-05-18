Area dirt tracks set to kick off after delays

The Beatrice and Fairbury race tracks are set to kick off big weekends following weather delays and respect for graduation ceremonies. Beatrice Speedway will kick off the action on Friday evening and Fairbury will have an opening event on Saturday night.

Beatrice will start a full IMCA sanctioned season of six classes of cars, which will be the first year of the Modified Lite class at the track. Opening night will be sponsored by “Car Shop with Chop.”

The event will feature giveaways to fans in the grandstand and driver incentives. Also new to the track will be the “Best Seat in the House” fan promotion. The promotion will be for paid fans to be entered into a drawing for a chance to win.

The winner and three guest will get to sit at the new checkered flag suite. The fan will also be given a $20 gift certificate to the concession stand and enjoy comfy chairs and an ice cooler as part of the package. The promotion is only open to paid fans and must be used on the following scheduled night unless otherwise dated by track officials.

Beatrice Speedway Official and Fairbury track promoter Tommy Denton is excited for the race season. After rain cancelled opening night, Denton said that the early forecast is calling for ideal weather conditions for opening weekend.

The Fairbury track will feature seven classes of Micro-Sprint cars. Denton said that a low-cost class will be featured to allow an opportunity for drivers to experience the excitement of auto racing. A restrictor class will also be on hand to give youth an open door into auto racing.

Opening night at Beatrice Speedway will recognize the Women for Racing (WFR) car show winners. The May 1, 2022, event was held at Chautauqua Park with Ian Roschewski being crowned best of the Hobby Stock class. Rian Fiesker started off his rookie racing campaign taking the Compact class and Nick Snyder won the Sport Modified class.

WFR representative Melissa Snyder-Carlson said that the show went well. The WFR sponsors a weekly kid’s trophy each night of the races plus 50/50 raffles which benefits a driver point fund and various community organizations. For opening night, part of the funds will be donated to Blue Valley Mental Health.

Racing at Beatrice will kick off the weekend Friday evening with hot laps at 7 p.m. and racing at 7:30 p.m. Fairbury Speedway on Saturday will start hot laps at 6:30 p.m. and racing at 7 p.m.

