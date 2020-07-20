Armstrong duo pick up wins at Beatrice Speedway

Beatrice natives won all but one A Feature Friday night at Beatrice Speedway.
A pair of Armstrongs picked up wins. Adam Armstrong won the Sports Mod A Feature while Roy Armstrong won the Hobby Stock A Feature.
Kyle Vanover claimed the checkered flag in the Stock Car A Feature while Drake Bohlmeyer was victorious in the Sports Compact A Feature.
The one non-Beatrice native to win on Friday was Anthony Roth of Columbus, who won in the Modified A Feature.
Stock Cars
Kyle Vanover and Eric Weyer ledd them out of turn four with John Meyer, Eric Bartels and Dusty Blake behind. Vanover quickly took the lead with Bartels right behind and Meyer and Blake battling for the third spot.
On the second lap, Blake took the third spot. On lap four, Jesse Perez brought out the caution when he spun in turn four. Vanover brought them out of turn four with Bartels, Blake and Meyer right behind.
On lap five, the caution came out for Perez and Tanner Hauger when they got together and spun. Then the red flag was brought out when Hauger needed medical attention.
After a short delay, the race resumed and Vanover brought them out of turn four with Bartels, Blake and Meyer all right behind. Bartels and Blake battled for the next several laps for the second spot.
Bartels hung onto the second spot while Vanover built up a several car-length lead and got the win.
Sport Mods
Rick Rohr and Travis Birger led them out of turn four with Mark Saathoff, Kaylin Lopez, Trevor Baker, Gary Saathoff and Adam Vrbka right behind. Rohr quickly took the lead with Burger and Vrbka right behind.
On lap five, the caution came out for KC Mullin when he spun in turn two. Rohr led them out of turn four with Burger, Vrbka and Lance Borgman making his way through the pack. Burger and Borgman battled for the second spot when the caution came out for debris.
Rohr brought them out of turn four with Birger and Borgman right behind. Borgman took the second spot coming out of turn two and then, coming out of turn four, Borgman took the lead. Adam Armstrong made his way through the pack and took the third spot when the caution came out for Dane Martindale.
Borgman brought them out of turn four with Rohr and Armstrong right behind. Armstrong took the second spot and coming out of turn two, Armstrong took the lead. Armstrong and Borgman battled for the lead, but Armstrong held onto the lead.
With six laps to go, the caution was brought out by Martindale when he spun in turn three. Armstrong led them out of turn four with Borgman and Rohr right behind, but Armstrong held off Borgman for the win.
Hobby Stock
Jeff Watts and Austin Nouzouksky led them out of turn four. Watts quickly took the lead with Nouzouksky, Neil Pella and Ryan Gilland right behind. On lap two, Watts spun in turn four and collected Nouzouksky, bringing the caution out.
Pella led them out of turn four with Gilland, Chad Borgman, John Martinez and Roy Armstrong behind. Armstrong took the second spot and on lap four, the caution came out for Taylor Huss. Pella led them out of turn four with Armstrong, Borgman and Dillan Richards right behind.
Armstrong took the lead on the front stretch, Richards took the second spot and Borgman took the fourth spot. Richards tried to get around Armstrong, but Armstrong held onto the lead.
Borgman took the third spot and Gilland took the fourth spot. Richards stayed right behind Armstrong with hopes of getting around him, but Armstrong held him off for the win.
Sport Compacts
Kaden Murray and Shaye Howe led them out of turn four and Murray took the lead with Howe right behind. Nathan Wahlstrom, Joshua Young, Justin Brown and Josh Black all battled for positions.
Howe took the lead from Murray with Wahlstrom, Black and Brown all right behind. On lap two, Wahlstrom took the lead and Black took the third spot with Nick Lindblad right behind. On lap three, Lindblad took the second spot on the front stretch.
Drake Bohlmeyer made his way up through the pack and took the third spot on lap five with Black in the fourth spot. Wahlstrom, Lindblad, Bohlmeyer and Black was the order for the remainder of the race until the last two laps when Lindblad tried to get around Wahlstrom but couldn’t.
As they battled for position, Bohlmeyer went to the bottom and took the lead. Lindblad gets around Wahlstrom for the second spot. Bohlmeyer held off Lindblad for the win.
Mods
Brandon Spanjer and Kale Smith led them out of turn four with Aaron Pella, Randy Brown, Johnny Saathoff and Jaxon Saathoff right behind. Spanjer quickly took the lead while Smith and Johnny Saathoff battled for the second spot. Johnny Saathoff took the second spot on lap four.
The caution came out for Spanjer when he got high going into turns one and two and tagged the wall. Johnny Saathoff led them out of turn four with Brown, Anthony Roth, Smith, Jordan Grabouski and Tim Ward right behind.
Coming out of turn two, Roth took the lead. With 11 laps to go, Johnny Saathoff and Grabouski battled for the second spot and Grabouski took the second spot with Brown in the third spot.
With six laps to go, Ward took the fourth spot. Roth had built up a several car-length lead on Grabouski and got the win.
For full results, see Wednesday's Daily Sun
