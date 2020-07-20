Armstrong duo pick up wins at Beatrice Speedway

Bartels hung onto the second spot while Vanover built up a several car-length lead and got the win.

Sport Mods

Rick Rohr and Travis Birger led them out of turn four with Mark Saathoff, Kaylin Lopez, Trevor Baker, Gary Saathoff and Adam Vrbka right behind. Rohr quickly took the lead with Burger and Vrbka right behind.

On lap five, the caution came out for KC Mullin when he spun in turn two. Rohr led them out of turn four with Burger, Vrbka and Lance Borgman making his way through the pack. Burger and Borgman battled for the second spot when the caution came out for debris.

Rohr brought them out of turn four with Birger and Borgman right behind. Borgman took the second spot coming out of turn two and then, coming out of turn four, Borgman took the lead. Adam Armstrong made his way through the pack and took the third spot when the caution came out for Dane Martindale.

Borgman brought them out of turn four with Rohr and Armstrong right behind. Armstrong took the second spot and coming out of turn two, Armstrong took the lead. Armstrong and Borgman battled for the lead, but Armstrong held onto the lead.